RICHFORD – An Essex man was arrested in Richford last week after police found him operating a vehicle without a license and violating five separate court conditions, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said in a statement Friday.
Police also charged the passenger of the vehicle, an Essex woman, with possession of a controlled substance after discovering drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
According to police, an FCSO deputy observed Devin Coolidge, 38, of Essex, operating a vehicle on River Road in Richford and recognized Coolidge from a previous arrest only a week prior.
The deputy confronted Coolidge soon after in a Province Street parking lot and found Coolidge both had a criminally suspended license and had five active pretrial court conditions forbidding him from operating a motor vehicle.
Per police, as the FCSO deputy spoke with the vehicle’s passenger, he observed drug paraphernalia inside. After he was given consent, the deputy searched the vehicle and, according to FCSO, found several drug paraphernalia items inside.
The deputy also found a controlled substance inside the passenger’s belongings.
Coolidge was arrested and transported to FCSO’s outpost in Enosburgh for processing. Police charged Coolidge with five counts of violating conditions of release and operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.
The vehicle’s passenger, Heather Rayta, 35, of Essex, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Authorities cited Coolidge to appear in court on Dec. 9.
Rayta is cited to appear in court Jan. 6.
Coolidge was previously arrested by FCSO after a Nov. 29 traffic stop on Intervale Avenue in Richford revealed Coolidge was operating a vehicle with a suspended license and violated pretrial conditions preventing him from operating a vehicle.