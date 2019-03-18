ST. ALBANS – Shawn M. Montcalm passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home, following a brief battle with cancer. His mother, Marie, was at his side.

Born in Burlington on August 30, 1967, son of Marie Montcalm. Shawn was 51 years old.

Christmas was Shawn’s most favorite holiday because everything was happy. Shawn therefore chose to celebrate Christmas year-round with movies, ornaments and decorated trees.

Shawn also had a love for snowmobiling, specifically his love of Arctic Cats. He loved the freedom of making loops around the yard and in the fields on Upper Welden Street. He meticulously cared for his machine and all engines.

He had a great love for Vermont winters, but his greatest love was his family and their many gatherings.

He was a communicant of Holy Angels Parish. Shawn attended St. Albans Elementary and Bellows Free Academy special education programs, graduating in 1986. He was a member of Vermont Catholic Cursillo and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus third and fourth degrees.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Marie, of St. Albans and many aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and special friends.

Shawn was predeceased by his grandparents, Hosanna and Vivian Montcalm and Arnold “Bud” and Eva Bessette; his aunt and uncles, Jeanne (Montcalm) Poirier, Paul Bouchard, Rene Montcalm, Charles Thweatt and Jerry Montcalm, as well as his cousins, Jacqueline, Leetha, Loren, Eben and Joseph.

A special thank you to the ER staff at NMC, Amcare Ambulance and the University of Vermont Medical Center Oncology, Radiation Oncology and Pulmonary Surgery Departments.

There will be no public calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake St, St. Albans. The Reverend Maurice J. Roy will be the celebrant. Interment will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Vermont Right to Life Committee, P.O. Box 1079, Montpelier, VT 05601 or Silver Towers Endowment Trust Fund, c/o Joseph Montcalm, PO. Box 416, St. Albans Bay, VT 05481.

Assisting the Montcalm family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.