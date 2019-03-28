BAKERSFIELD – Sharon F. Beaudry, age 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with her family by her side.

She was born in St. Albans on April 25, 1955, the daughter of Ramon & Helen (McLaren) Marshia.

Sharon grew up and attended school in St. Albans, she graduated from B.F.A. in 1974. She married Chris Beaudry on August 27, 1988. Sharon worked for Northwestern Counseling & Support Services for 16 years as an immigration job specialist. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, and with her cat, Shasta, camping at Brookside, tending to the bonfire, watching NASCAR, but most of all, gatherings with her family and friends – even if she was a few minutes late. Sharon may have been small, but her heart was huge, and she will be remembered for her loving personality.

She is survived by her husband Chris Beaudry of Bakersfield; loving parents, Ramon & Helen Marshia of East Fairfield; her step-daughter, Amy Richards and her husband Joe of Bakersfield; grandchildren, Jacob Longe, and Mikayla Champagne; siblings, Dennis Marshia and his wife Polly of East Fairfield, Sheila Hicks and her husband Bob of Ledyard, Conn., and Michael Marshia of East Berkshire; mother-in-law, Kaye Beaudry of St. Albans; brothers-in-law, Joe Beaudry and his wife Tina of St. Albans, John Beaudry and his significant other Claire Sorensen of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Calif., and Tom Beaudry and his wife Charlotte of Mobile, Ala; sisters-in-law, Regina Sebastian of Norfolk, VA, and Anne Beaudry of Sheldon; many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss her dearly; and all of her clients from NCSS. Sharon was predeceased by her children and little angels, Jack Jr. and Christine; her sister, Gail Marshia; fathers-in-law, Roland Beaudry, and Harold Underwood; sister-in-law, Mary-Louise Beaudry; and several aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Sharon will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s/St. George’s Catholic Church, VT Route 36, East Fairfield. Interment will take place at the family’s convenience in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bakersfield.

For those who wish, contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to Hope Lodge – American Cancer Society, 237 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401 or Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

