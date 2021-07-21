Olivia Routhier: Olivia was chosen for shark of the week for her willingness to step outside her comfort zone, trying new events and bettering herself through focus and persistence. This is Olivia’s first year being a part of the St. Albans Sharks Swim Team, but you would never know it by her leadership in and out of the pool. Olivia’s attention to detail when learning new strokes is what sets her apart from her competition. We are thrilled to have Olivia as part of our shark family!
• Name: Olivia Routhier
• Age: 8
• For how many years have you been part of the St. Albans Sharks, counting this year? 1
• What is your favorite stroke to race? Butterfly
• What is your favorite event to race? 25 Freestyle
• What is your favorite non-racing stroke to swim? Dolphin dive
• What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Swimming my fastest every time
• Why did you join swim team? I love swimming
• What is your favorite part of practice? Diving off the blocks (Coaches Note: the “blocks” are in reference to the starting blocks from which races begin)
• What is your favorite part of a swim meet? Swimming against others and the relays
• What is your favorite part of swim team in general? Swimming and getting to know new people
• What is your favorite type of shark and why? Lemon shark because they have a cool name
• Could you beat your parents in a race? Which one(s) and in which events? Maybe my mom in butterfly
• Pro-tip: Have fun and swim fast!
• What is one thing about swim team, or being on a swim team, that people in our community might not know? You get to know new people
• What is your career highlight? Learning to dive off the blocks!
• How does being a swimmer have an impact on the rest of your life? It makes me happy!
Callie Foisy: Callie was chosen for shark of the week for her hard work and dedication at practice and meets. She is a very focused and attentive individual whenever her coaches or teammates are speaking. This is Callies fourth year being a part of the swim team, and her improvement over the years has been phenomenal, and is directly related to her willingness to learn and try new things. We look forward to seeing Callie grow even more in the coming years!
• Name: Callie Foisy
• Age: 8
• For how many years have you been part of the St. Albans Sharks, counting this year? 4
• What is your favorite stroke to race? Back
• What is your favorite event to race? 25 Fly, Back, Breast, or Free
• What is your favorite non-racing stroke to swim? Bobs
• What would YOU say is your greatest strength in the pool? Butterfly
• Why did you join swim team? I thought it would be fun
• If you’ve been on the team for more than 1 year, why do you come back? I like it
• What is your favorite part of practice? Cool down
• What is your favorite part of a swim meet? Winning
• What is your favorite part of swim team in general? Seeing my friends
• What is your favorite type of shark and why? Hammerhead Sharks because they are cool looking
• Could you beat your parents in a race? Which one(s) and in which events? I think I could beat them in butterfly maybe and probably breaststroke
• Pro-tip: Listen to the coaches or else
• What is one thing about swim team, or being on a swim team, that people in our community might not know? It’s fun, but hard.
• What is your career highlight? I won the butterfly the first meet of the season and I qualified for states my very first meet ever when I was 6.
• How does being a swimmer have an impact on the rest of your life? It makes me a better swimmer
