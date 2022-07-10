Elea Demore, age 14
Sharks coaches: Elea has been a consistent, hard-working, supportive member of the Sharks. She's being recognized in part due to these contributions but mostly for how she’s supported the team this season. First she volunteered to help coach our Cat Sharks (youngest and newest members named for a very small species of shark), then she stepped up to help our other young swimmers navigate swim meets. She's a model swimmer in both the way she practices and the way she supports her team.
Years in the program: 8 years
Favorite stroke to race: Freestyle
Favorite event to race: 50-yard Freestyle
Favorite non-racing “stroke” to swim: Bobs
Greatest strength in the pool: Relay starts / dives
Why did you join swim team? Because my brother was on the team, so I joined. What’s your favorite part of practice: Fridays and the diving board.
Favorite part of swim team: Big meets like the VSA Championship.
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, all of them.
Pro-tip: Think about your stroke more than thinking about going fast.
One thing about swim team that people in our community might not know: The pool is warm this year.
Career highlight: Medley and Freestyle Relay State Champs!
Best part of the new Hard’ack Pool: The mushroom and it’s warm.
Gracelyn McSweeney, age 8
Sharks coaches: Gracelyn was selected for Shark of the Week for her performance in our first two meets and her attitude/effort. Over the first two meets, she earned, through individual events, a total of 30 points for the team (first=5 points, second=3 points, and third= 1 point). This total led all Sharks, regardless of age. Her quiet, hard-working demeanor, as well as her respectful, polite attitude, are perfect examples of what all Sharks strive for.
Years in the program: 3 years
Favorite stroke to race: Butterfly
Favorite event to race: 25 yard Backstroke
Favorite non-racing “stroke” to swim: Bobs
Greatest strength in the pool: I always think about what I need to do and push myself harder if I don’t get it correct.
Why did you join swim team? I wanted to show my sister that I could be an example for her, because she was nervous to join.
Why do you come back? I don’t want to quit the team because I made a commitment to it.
Favorite part of practice: That I get to learn new things
Favorite part of swim team: Swimming my heart out
Favorite type of shark: Reef Shark
Could you beat your parents in a race? I could beat my Mom, but probably not my Dad.
Pro-tips: The coaches are nice, and you learn a lot of different things. You can push yourself harder and harder. It gets cold so bring some extra clothes and towels
One thing about swim team that people in our community might not know: Fun Friday!
Career highlight: Learned how to swim butterfly.
Best feature of the new Hard’ack Pool: The slide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.