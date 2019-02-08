The Seymour farmhouse is located on the east side of Swanton Road (Route 7), about one mile north of St. Albans City. The property itself was most likely bought by the Miegs family in 1785, then the Church family around 1800. The property itself was most likely bought by the Miegs family in 1785, then the Church family around 1800. The first of three architectural styles was built in the 1820s to 1830s in the Federal style. In the 1860s a Greek Revival addition was built and between 1860 and 1880, an Empire addition was built. In 1861 Horatio Seymour purchased the property and when he died in 1892, he left the property to his son, Walter Seymour. Walter and his wife Clara had two sons: Philip and Richard. After Walter passed away, his wife Clara and then his son Philip inherited the property in 1952. In 1994 Philip passed away without an heir and the property passed to Richard’s children: Janet and Gail. The property now consists of three apartments converted in 1997. If you have any photos you would like to share with the museum, please contact us at 527-7933 or at www.stamuseum.org.