The following birth announcements were published in the Oct. 26 version of the Messenger.
Quinn-Leigh Russell Plouff-a girl born on Sept. 21 at University of Vermont Medical Center to Ryan Plouff and Kelsey Dumont of Swanton.
Remington Michael Yetto– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on Oct. 5 to Melinda Martin and Jacob Yetto of Swanton.
Enzeyen Vysin Thompson-Mayo– a boy born on Oct. 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Landon Mayo and Tristina Tracy of Swanton.
Lucy Alexandria Lasnier– a girl born on Oct. 12 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jason Lasnier and Kimberly (Preston) Lasnier of Swanton.
Silas Alexander Messier– a boy born on Oct. 14 to Zacharia Messier and Courtney (Abele) Messier of Richford.
Xavier Paul Bates– a boy born on Oct. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brittney Bates of Highgate.
Blake Anthony Frazier– a boy born on Oct. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Anthony Frazier and Johna Frazier of Swanton.
Damian Paul Cadieux– a boy born on Oct. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ryan Paul Cadieux and Bridgett (Choquette) Cadieux of Highgate.
Gideon Porter Berthiaume– a boy born on Oct. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jameson Collin Berthiaume and Shauyne (Redman) Berthiaume of Swanton.
Maywell Clough– a boy born on Oct. 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Joseph Clough and Betsy Clough of Cambridge.
Jacob Louis Fortin– a boy born on Oct. 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jameson Fortin and Danielle Pothier of Highgate.
Hunter Gerald Morong– a boy born on Oct. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ryan Christopher Morong and Amanda Morong of Sheldon.
Chase Thomas Perley– a boy born on Oct. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Nicholas Perley and Chelsea Boylan of Enosburgh.