The following birth announcements were published in the Oct. 26 version of the Messenger.

Quinn-Leigh Russell Plouff-a girl born on Sept. 21 at University of Vermont Medical Center to Ryan Plouff and Kelsey Dumont of Swanton.

Remington Michael Yetto– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on Oct. 5 to Melinda Martin and Jacob Yetto of Swanton.

Enzeyen Vysin Thompson-Mayo– a boy born on Oct. 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Landon Mayo and Tristina Tracy of Swanton.

Lucy Alexandria Lasnier– a girl born on Oct. 12 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jason Lasnier and Kimberly (Preston) Lasnier of Swanton.

Silas Alexander Messier– a boy born on Oct. 14 to Zacharia Messier and Courtney (Abele) Messier of Richford.

Xavier Paul Bates– a boy born on Oct. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brittney Bates of Highgate.

Blake Anthony Frazier– a boy born on Oct. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Anthony Frazier and Johna Frazier of Swanton.

Damian Paul Cadieux– a boy born on Oct. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ryan Paul Cadieux and Bridgett (Choquette) Cadieux of Highgate.

Gideon Porter Berthiaume– a boy born on Oct. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jameson Collin Berthiaume and Shauyne (Redman) Berthiaume of Swanton.

Maywell Clough– a boy born on Oct. 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Joseph Clough and Betsy Clough of Cambridge.

Jacob Louis Fortin– a boy born on Oct. 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jameson Fortin and Danielle Pothier of Highgate.

Hunter Gerald Morong– a boy born on Oct. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ryan Christopher Morong and Amanda Morong of Sheldon.

Chase Thomas Perley– a boy born on Oct. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Nicholas Perley and Chelsea Boylan of Enosburgh.