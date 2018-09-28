The following birth announcements were published in the Sept. 28 version of the Messenger.

Abel Thomas Stanhope– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 18, 2018 to Shane Michael Stanhope and Samantha Stapleton- Stanhope of Enosburg.

Wynter Rose Sexton– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 19, 2018 to Nicholas James Sexton and Jessica Marie Goff of St. Albans.

Lucy Ann Fresn– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 22, 2018 to Ben Fresn and Britney Clark of Highgate.