The following birth announcements were published in the Sept. 21, 2018 edition of the Messenger. 

Jayce Ryan Caswella boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 13, 2018 to Shawn Ryan Caswell and Briana Michelle Truax of Georgia.

Nola Gates Bachelder– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 17, 2018 to Devin Lez Bachelder and Ashley Gates Bachelder of Franklin.

Sawyer Justin Dacres– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 18, 2018 to Justin Thomas Dacres and Danielle Phelps Dacres of Saint Albans.

Abel Thomas Stanhope– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on Sept. 18, 2018 to Shane Stanhope and Samantha Stapleton-Stanhope of Enosburg.