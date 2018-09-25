ST. ALBANS CITY — Franklin County’s Senate candidates have similar priorities, according to their statements at a public forum here Monday night. The respective Democratic and Republican candidates’ most significant dissension seemed to be environmental issues.

Rep. Corey Parent and current Sen. Randy Brock are the Republican candidates. Parent currently represents the Franklin 3-1 district in the House, including St. Albans City and part of the town. Brock replaced Dustin Degree when Degree accepted an official position with Gov. Phil Scott’s administration.

Pam McCarthy and Dustin Tanner are the Democratic candidates. McCarthy is President and CEO of the Vermont Family Network, which supports families of children with special needs. Tanner works in Bellows Free Academy (BFA) St. Albans’ information technology department.

One of last night’s candidate questions concerned whether each candidate supported Vermont’s goal of relying on 90 percent renewable energy by the year 2050. McCarthy and Tanner said they did. Brock and Parent agreed environmental protections are important, but questioned the so-called “90 by 50” goal, especially Brock, who said he suspects legislators based the goal on arbitrary numbers.

“We have to balance our environmental goals with what it costs us to get there,” Brock said. He said poorer residents pay more toward those goals than wealthier residents, and said Vermont already relies on “relatively clean” energy sources.

Brock recommended people download the mobile phone application “ISO to Go,” developed by ISO New England. The app tracks energy usage state to state, region to region, including energy sources. Brock asserted those who use the app can see that Vermont is not relying on environmentally destructive energy sources like oil or coal to produce electricity.

Parent suggested a greater statewide reliance on hydro power, which he said is “still the cleanest [energy source] there is.” He said legislators should support proposed transmission lines, carrying hydropower from Canada via a line at the bottom of Lake Champlain. He also suggested looking to cost-savings alternatives, like a proposal from the Jay Peak Ice Haus to use heat produced by its hockey rink to heat the Jay Peak Pump House.

