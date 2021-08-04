ST ALBANS CITY -- Cornhole, a bouncey house, and freshly-grilled hotdogs were enjoyed by hundreds of Franklin County residents young and old during Tuesday evening’s National Night Out in Taylor Park.
National Night Out brings local law enforcement agencies and organizations in public spaces to celebrate partnerships and community on the first Tuesday in August, and has been held annually since 1984, according to their website.
The St. Albans City Police Department donned their blues to enjoy an evening out with families playing lawn games, having conversation and sharing dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. this year, a welcome gathering after last year’s event was cancelled according to Chief. Maurice Lamothe.
For more information on National Night Out, visit their website by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.