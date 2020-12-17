ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Messenger newsroom has a new leader.
Cameron Paquette, a seasoned journalist and editor in the Vermont and New Hampshire region, took the helm as managing editor for the St. Albans newspaper this week. He replaces Michelle Monroe who left the paper earlier this month.
Paquette said he looks forward to getting involved in the community and serving the public in Franklin County.
“A newspaper should be a reflection of the community it covers,” Paquette said. “As editor, I will strive to bring our readers not just the content they want, but the content they need in order to make informed decisions about the community in which they live.”
A graduate of the University of Maine journalism program, Paquette started his career as Assistant Editor at the Eagle Times, a daily newspaper in Claremont, New Hampshire. Paquette quickly rose to a leadership position and managed the newsrooms of the Eagle Times and Message for the Week, an associated weekly based in Chester, from 2015 to 2018.
His work caught the attention of the Rutland Herald, which brought him on initially as a copy editor in early 2018. Paquette rose again to a position of leadership, managing the newsroom of the Pulitzer Prize-winning publication and driving hard-hitting investigative content for two years before departing for Maine to be closer to family.
Paquette said he has always enjoyed Vermont and looks forward to discovering the region.
“There has always been a special place in my heart for Vermont, specifically the region around Lake Champlain,” Paquette said. “I can’t wait to become a part of this community and work to benefit its citizens with the most relevant public interest reporting. It is needed now more than ever.”
Messenger General Manager Ben Driver said Paquette will bring high-quality journalism to the Messenger, as well as an openness to connect with readers.
“Our readers will find that Cameron wants your feedback, he is very accessible and is hungry to create a newspaper and website that is filled with high-impact journalism and stories about our community,” Driver said.
Get in touch with the editor
Messenger Editor Cameron Paquette can be reached at cpaquette@orourkemedia.com.
