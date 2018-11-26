Rebecca Nase Chomyn, a Fairfield-based sculptor and illustrator, demonstrates how she might carve an image out of a metal sheet for one of her sculptures. A recently published children's book - Who Paints the World? - features Chomyn's illustrations.

FAIRFIELD – The first thing one notices about Who Paints the World? – a new picture book penned by Jeffersonville’s Lesley Nase and illustrated by Fairfield’s Rebecca Nase Chomyn – are the colors adorning its cover.

The hues of a rainbow drip from a paintbrush, with every color painted in their boldest shades. Surrounding the brush are the blurred greens and blues of continents and oceans, and red text wrapping around the cover asks the children’s book’s central question: Who paints the world?

“The comment I hear about the most is the colors,” Nase said. “The images inside – they’re heartwarming.”

But while it’s her paintings that initially catch readers’ eyes when it comes to Who Paints the World?, Chomyn’s workshop at her Fairfield home tells the story of a different kind of artist. Rather than finding empty canvases scattered around an easel, observers might instead notice the work bench with a vice grip attached, the welder’s mask in the corner and scraps of metal strewn about.

Pieces of metal, intentionally twisted into vines and petals, dot the Chomyns’ yard and near the road, a rust-colored gazebo formed from metal rods bent to a singular point blends in against surrounding trees.

For Chomyn, a formally trained sculptor whose work has been featured in St. Albans’s Artist in Residence gallery, sculpting with metal provided a unique voice for her as an artist, distinguishing her from the other artists in her family and classmates at Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute, where she learned the art.

“You do woodworking and it has to be exact,” Chomyn said. “[But metal] is very freeform and organic.”

Chomyn grew up in Vermont with a family of artists, a fact that, according to Chomyn, soured her toward the idea of attending an art school.

Nase eventually convinced Chomyn to at least visit the Pratt Institute, an acclaimed private university tucked into Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood. At that time, Clinton Hill was an artists’ space tucked into a post-industrial landscape of abandoned factories, retired mills and old brownstone apartments.

“[Pratt] was like a little oasis,” she said. “It was basically a sculpture park.”

Chomyn decided to attend Pratt, convinced during that visit to become an artist. Looking to differentiate herself from her woodworking and painting brother and father, Chomyn took up a space in the school’s metalworking and sculpting programs.

“I always figured I would be a painter,” she said. “But you have to be exact… and I don’t like to measure things.”

