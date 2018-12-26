Pictures here are St. Albans Police responding to an incident in an old Messenger file photo.

ST. ALBANS — In it’s first seven months, the St. Albans Police Dept.’s (SAPD) new street crimes unit (SCU) seized 3.55 pounds of cocaine, 2 grams of methamphetamine and 91 grams of heroin along with an assortment of pills, according to data supplied by Chief Gary Taylor.

Between Feb. 26 and Sept. 30, the unit also made 82 arrests.

Additionally, federal law enforcement has taken over cases in which the SCU did the initial work, including one in which members of the Latin Kings from Boston were trading drugs for guns here in Franklin County.

It’s a record that has drawn attention from other law enforcement agencies.

The Barre Police Dept. sent a detective sergeant to spend a week with the SCU, learning what they were doing. The Barre police then created their own street crimes unit, now entering its second month.

“I stole Gary’s idea, and it’s a good idea,” said Barre Chief Tim Bombadier. “I would encourage any community to take a look at what St. Albans started.”

With just two members, the Barre unit was able to make eight arrests and have another six arrest warrants issued in November. Bombadier called those results “pretty good for just two guys.”

He attributed that success to the ability of the street crimes unit to focus on area. “It allows you to take officers and concentrate on ‘x,’” he said. “They’re not going to get pulled off.”

Regular patrol officers spend their shifts responding to calls for assistance. “You can’t surveil a problem area or concentrate enforcement on a problem area when you’re moving from call to call,” said Bombardier.

Cpl. Trevor Sargent, team leader of the SAPD’s street crimes unit agreed, saying the SCU has “the freedom to go out and be proactive rather than reactive.”

That proaction may include surveillance of an area where drug transactions are known to take place.

“We can work on one case for a week,” said Sargent, pointing out that that is a luxury patrol officers don’t have.

While Sargent said he was proud of the number of cases the SCU has done and the increase in drug arrests, he added, “There’s definitely more to it than arresting people.”

“You can’t make someone not addicted by arresting them,” he added. However, Sargent said, for some people being arrested is enough to shock them into seeking treatment.

He sees efforts like the SCU as a way of suppressing the drug trade until people can get effective, long-term treatment. “Something has to be done because we can’t just wait for people not to be addicted.”

Read more about the St. Albans Street Crime Unit in Wednesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.