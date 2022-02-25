ST. ALBANS — Bellows Free Academy hosted its annual Poetry Out Loud competition on Feb. 10. Senior Elio Haag walked away the winner and will represent the school later this month at the statewide competition.
“I’m just really grateful that my hard work and the story behind my poem was recognized by the judges,” Haag said.
Several BFA English classes – taught by Nate Archambault, Susan Palmer and Larissa Hebert – had students choose two poems to prepare, memorize and recite in their classroom competitions. Eleven classroom finalists were chosen to compete in the schoolwide competition.
Poetry Out Loud (POL) is a national poetry recitation competition that begins at the classroom level. Each state hosts its own competition, and the statewide winner moves on to compete nationally in Washington D.C. Students are judged on their physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness and evidence of understanding.
Vermont high schools, BFA included, host their own Poetry Out Loud competitions to determine who will represent their school in the statewide competition.
To prepare for their classroom competition, students worked to improve their tone, emotion and recitation through workshops hosted by outside guests. Both Samuel Boudreau (‘15), a former BFA and POL Vermont state champion in 2014 and 2015, and Andy Butterfield, a representative of the Vermont Arts Council, came to BFA to work with students.
The competition was organized by BFA English teacher Larissa Hebert, and it was free and open to the public. Boudreau was the Master of Ceremonies. The judges consisted of world languages teacher Lydia Batten, English teacher Wesley Dunn, special educator Katie Leclerc and English teacher MaryEllen Tourville. The prompter was drama teacher Susan Palmer. The accuracy judge was English teacher Nate Archambault and English teacher Eric Telfer was in charge of tallying scores. Masks were required for attendees, as well as competitors.
Prior to the competition, the Mercury got the chance to speak to some of the competitors about how they were feeling. There was a sense of both nervousness and excitement about the competition.
“[I’m feeling] very, very nervous but excited,” Madison Gagner (‘23) said.
Other students didn’t mention nerves at all, just that they were looking forward to the event.
“I’m very excited; I love performing,” Elio Haag (‘22) said.
Some of the poems students chose to recite included: “Be Music, Night” by Kenneth Patchen, “Fairytale With Laryngitis” and “Resignation Letter” by Jehanne Dubrow and “Becoming A Redwood” by Dana Gioia.
The competition included two rounds, one run-through of the students with their first poems, and then another run-through of the students with their second poems. Then there was a brief intermission for the judges to decide on a winner.
During this pause, the Mercury spoke to audience members to get their thoughts on the competition thus far.
Jakob Birnbaum (‘23), who is a friend of several competitors, had this to say: “The atmosphere was palpable. It was so cool seeing people I know to be pretty shy coming out and doing this huge performance, really displaying their true selves.”
After a few minutes, everyone gathered back together to hear the results. First place would be going on to the statewide competition. Second place would serve as BFA’s alternate. Then, there was third place. The top three finalists received gift cards to The Eloquent Page.
Haag will compete in Vermont’s semifinals and finals on March 14 at the Barre Opera House. The event will be streamed live on the Vermont Poetry Out Loud Facebook page.
