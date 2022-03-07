FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Center School will have a new principal this year, and two candidates are vying for the job.
In early February, Bill Kimball, Maple Run Unified School District superintendent, said there were 10 candidates for the position. Possibilities have since been whittled down to two: Todd Rohlen, principal of Coventry Village School and Kelsey Malboeuf, Fairfield’s interim principal.
On Thursday afternoon, the two candidates participated in a community forum, during which staff, parents and community members could ask questions and share thoughts.
Outgoing principal Heather O’Dell announced in November she was leaving her position at FCS, and the district selected special education leader Kelsey Malboef to serve in the interim.
“I’m very hopeful,” Kimball told the Messenger in February. “Heather did a great job of bringing the community together to focus on serving students and empowering learning. Her real passion is ensuring equity for all students that all students are receiving the individual supports they need.”
Prior to taking on the principalship at Coventry Village School, Rohlen was a middle school science teacher in Enosburg Falls and Winooski. He’s also been an Outward-Bound instructor in Maine, an emergency medical technician for a few different ambulance services, a ski patroller and a trainer for Vermont Afterschool.
In a blog post for CVS, he shared that he and his wife Tracy have two children.
“We love being outside, traveling to friends and family and exploring,” he wrote. “I am most passionate about three things in my life: skiing, my family and helping all kids become successful adults.”
Malbouef has worked as an educator at Fairfield Elementary School for about 13 years. She’s been a classroom teacher, a paraeducator and a special educator. She told the Messenger in 2019 that she and her husband moved to Fairfield largely because of the school district.
As a special educator, Malboeuf has seen the special education needs of Fairfield school rise. Special education is a large piece of a district’s budget and has steadily increased in recent years as schools statewide see more students with specialized needs.
She took up the mantle of interim principal in fall 2021.
At the start of the principal search, Kimball said he would be looking for an instructional leader who is a match for the community.
“It has to be someone who understands that providing supports for students doesn’t mean the same support for all,” he said. “We need to be able to provide what students need through an equitable lens.”
