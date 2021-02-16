Academic Achievement

Missisquoi Valley Union High School is pleased to announce the 9th and 10th grade recipients of the Honors Credential in the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.

The Honors Credential is a notation on a student transcript that signifies the student has demonstrated outstanding performance in rigorous coursework, including the relevant academic skills necessary for success in pursuing post-secondary education.

Students who earn an Honors Credential have demonstrated commitment to the subject as well as a higher level of content knowledge and skill.

GRADE 9ELA 9, Algebra+, Global Studies

Airoldi, Emily

Berard, Lily

Bourdeau, Alexandra

Davis, Alicia

Fortin, Hunter

Freeman, Abigail

Gagne, Lindsey

Gagne, Molly

Gilbert, Olive

Hanna, Bryn

Jarvis, Brianna

Rouleau, Maggie

Depatie, Eleanor

Fish, Zoe

Lavee, Samarah

Rogers, Cate

Barron, Alana

Beauregard, Celina

Bennett, Isabel

Chevalier, Madison

Duprey, Ashlyn

Popple, Bailey

Porter, Logan

Sibley, Brayden

Tanner, Henry

GRADE 10ELA 10, Geometry+, Science 10, US/VT

Bigelow, Bella

Favreau Ward, Kali

LaRocque, Elektra

Reynolds, Kasandra

Ross, Aivvary

Schafer, Kira

Buskey, Melody

Gallagher, Grace

Hubbard, Ava

Martel, Ashton

Messier, Ethan

Oren Ibarra, Daniel

Saunder, Madeline

Underwood, Caleb

Vincent, McKenzie

Broderick, Erica

Capsey, Kaiden

Creller, Brady

Gregory, Ellie

Guyette, Madison

Maguire, Eleanor

Raleigh, Abigail

