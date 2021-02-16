Missisquoi Valley Union High School is pleased to announce the 9th and 10th grade recipients of the Honors Credential in the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
The Honors Credential is a notation on a student transcript that signifies the student has demonstrated outstanding performance in rigorous coursework, including the relevant academic skills necessary for success in pursuing post-secondary education.
Students who earn an Honors Credential have demonstrated commitment to the subject as well as a higher level of content knowledge and skill.
GRADE 9ELA 9, Algebra+, Global Studies
Airoldi, Emily
Berard, Lily
Bourdeau, Alexandra
Davis, Alicia
Fortin, Hunter
Freeman, Abigail
Gagne, Lindsey
Gagne, Molly
Gilbert, Olive
Hanna, Bryn
Jarvis, Brianna
Rouleau, Maggie
Depatie, Eleanor
Fish, Zoe
Lavee, Samarah
Rogers, Cate
Barron, Alana
Beauregard, Celina
Bennett, Isabel
Chevalier, Madison
Duprey, Ashlyn
Popple, Bailey
Porter, Logan
Sibley, Brayden
Tanner, Henry
GRADE 10ELA 10, Geometry+, Science 10, US/VT
Bigelow, Bella
Favreau Ward, Kali
LaRocque, Elektra
Reynolds, Kasandra
Ross, Aivvary
Schafer, Kira
Buskey, Melody
Gallagher, Grace
Hubbard, Ava
Martel, Ashton
Messier, Ethan
Oren Ibarra, Daniel
Saunder, Madeline
Underwood, Caleb
Vincent, McKenzie
Broderick, Erica
Capsey, Kaiden
Creller, Brady
Gregory, Ellie
Guyette, Madison
Maguire, Eleanor
Raleigh, Abigail
