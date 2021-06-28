Award Stock

Here is the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll from BFA St. Alban’s. Congratulations to these students:

BFA St. Albans, High Honor Roll:

Ainsworth, Wendy F.

Aldrich, Kally Johana

Alexander, Rae Kendall

Allen, Noah Matthew

Anderson, Anna M

Archambault, Emma Marie

Audy, Collin J

Audy, Ethan Mathias

Auer, Aiyana W

Austin, William Garretson

Babinski, Reilly Rose

Baldwin, Sean Jamieson

Baldwin, Taylor Judith

Bapp, Samuel Carl

Bashaw, John Oliver

Bechard, Casey Lynne

Bechard, Shelby Anne

Bedard, Jaylin Joan

Belrose, Olivia Ruby Mead

Benjamin, Yukina Gwen

Benoit, Erin Renee

Berard, Jazmine Jade

Bernard, Lindsay Danielle

Birnbaum, Benjamin Haynes

Birnbaum, Jakob Page

Bissonnette, Hannah Elizabeth

Bliss, Caroline Eva

Boisvert, Emma

Booker, Cole David

Bordeau, Emma C

Bosley, Ryan Peter

Bouchard, Anna Michele

Boudreau, Alyssa Anne

Bourbeau, Montana Marie

Bourdeau, Morgan Mulcahy

Bourgeois, Brilee Justine

Boyle, Cole S

Branon, Hannah May

Briggs, Benjamin James

Brock, Dominick Cole

Bruley, Ethan Smith

Burnell, Ava Elizabeth

Burnor, Grace Kathleen

Burns, Iris Xinshu

Campbell, Ryann L

Casavant, Georgia Leigh

Charron, Carly Marie

Chiappinelli, Emanuele Quirino

Chiappinelli, Suzetta

Cobb, Natalia Y

Cobb, Nathaniel Y

Collin, Adelyne Sue

Collins, Margot Wallace

Conger, Andrew Parker

Couture, Colby J

Couture, Elizabeth Anne

Cox, Liam Robert Joshua

Creller, Nicholas Alvin

Crespin, Timothy James

Curtis, Maddie Cameron

Dalley, Tanner P

Dalmer, Rebekah Shiloh

Dasaro, Caitlyn Bell

Dasaro, Ruby Claire

Derosia, Jayden T

Desautels, Evan Ryan

DesLauriers, Pilot Jackson

Ditch, Isaac Kazuki

Ditch, Tara Monet

Domingue, Noah Fredrick

Dou, Anthony

Ducolon, Drew Ann

Dumont, Ava Rae

Dumont, Will Thomas

Earl, Noah Anthony

Emerson, Kelly Anne

Erickson, Gregory G

Farrell, Emily Rose

Fitzgerald, Leah Faith

Foisy, Liliana R

Fournier, Quincy Jolie

Fuller, Eden Bronwyn

Gagner, Madison Elizabeth

Garceau, Aria Aimee-Marissa

Garceau, Lauren-Kate X

Gardner, Abigail Rose

Gerrish, Alyssa G

Giroux, Madeline Elizabeth

Gonyeau, Cael J

Gregware, Felicity Ann

Haag, Elio I

Hardy, Jenelle D

Hawkins, Gweneth X

Hayes, Jackson Corliss

Heth, Sydney

Hisman, Hannah Rain

Hodgeman, Lydia Joy

Holcomb, Luke Douglas

Holland, Brooke Erin

Holland, Karli Lynn

Holmes, Caleb Clifton

Holmes, Jacob Wayne

Hudak, Kaya Celeste

Hughes, Adelaide Aine

Hughes, Loghan Hanna

Hull, Owen Benson

Hunsicker, Peyton Chase

Hurteau, Porter J

Hutchins, Ava Grace

Hutchins, Mackenzie Anne

Ireland, Jonathan Russell

Jamison, Megan

Jerose, Maya Paulie

Johnson, Jordyn Abigayl

Johnson, Lauryn Holly

Jolley, Colin Robert

Jolley, Peter Emanuel

Koval, Jillian June

L'Esperance, Heather Anne

Laberge, Jacquelyn M

LaClair, Genevieve Anna

LaCroix, Samuel Hunter

Ladd, Cecilia Bonnie

Lagrow, William Harrison

Lamos, Seneca Rae

Lanfear, Joshua Jay

Laughlin, Corey Gabriel

Lawrence, Shelby Elizabeth

Ledoux, Rachel Sharon

Lemay, Sydney D

Love, Serenity Storm

Lovejoy, Andrew Scott

Lovejoy, Zachary John

Lulek, Caleb Hersey

Lund, Aidan Michael

Marshall, Maya Catherine

Mashtare, Ethan Adams

McConnell, Sarah Ann

McElree, Sarah Traynor

McGinn, Maren E

Menard, Elora Leigh

Merrill, Mattheau A

Montagne, Emilia M

Montgomery, Makenna Sue

Moore, Zachary Daniel

Mulheron-Herbert, Marshall James

Mulheron, Christopher M

Needleman, Rachel Martha

Nelson, Jake Paul

Neveau, Kylie Marie

Newhall, Haylee Alyson

O'Brien, Logan E

O'Bryan, Keegan

O'Dell, Alex David

Olds, Taylor Elizabeth

Ordway, Jessica Allison

Page, Colby Daniel

Page, Richard T

Palmer, Emma

Paquette, Nicolas Andrew

Pare, Jack Michael

Pare, James Louis

Parent, Nathan Donald

Pelkey, Brianna J

Peyrat, Grace Irene

Pierce, Charlotte Marcelyn

Pierce, William Martin

Pinette, Ava Lynn

Place, Noah Wilson

Powell, Connor Daniel

Preseau, Sydney Elizabeth

Quintin, Samantha

Ramirez, Losseliany

Ramirez, Yahir

Rangel, Tyler

Raymond, Adam Christopher

Read, Caleb Timothy

Reardon, Daniella M

Remillard, Drake Steven

Remillard, Thomas Patrick

Reyome, Taylor I

Richardson, Kaylie Marie

Ries, Zachary Harlan

Ripley, Grace Olivia

Samson, KatiAnn Marie

Sanders, Bethany Hope

Sanders, Timothy Scott

Schweers, Lincoln Robert

Sevareid-Watson, Ander Francis

Seymour, Ashley Brooke

Sharp, Amiya MeeHye

Shookenhuff, Ada

Sinagra, Sophia Victoria

Smith, Molly Frances

Smullen, Nathan Michael

Southwick, Jessica Renee

Sparr, Jack Michael

St. Francis, Lianna Rose

Stanley, Quinn Elise

Steele, Quinnlan M

Sterling, Renee Marjorie

Stoll, Samuel H

Storms, Calvin Spencer

Sullivan, Isaac Richard

Swan, Isabella Doria

Sweeney, Tessa A

Tabor, Kalli Jo

Thomas, Corinne Elizabeth

Thompson, Maura Brown

Thompson, Sophie Irene

Tourville, Joseph Carl

Trahan, Nicole Meyghan

Trainer, Emma Rose

Trainer, Gracie Ane

Tremblay, Jacob Arthur

Trutor, Sydney E

Vallee, Christian J

Vasta, Nina Carmela

Velardo, Anthony James

Vickery, Aylah Claire Ruth

Vranjes, Abigail Estella

Wagner, Austin Raymond

Walent, Jadyn Olivia

Ward, Sydney Michele

Weber, Michael Joseph

Williams, Isabella Elaine

Williams, Sophia Mae

Wilson, Katelynn

Wry, Dakota Murray

Yates, Andrew Nicholas

Yates, Sierra Elizabeth

Yeung, Richard

 

BFA St. Albans, Honor Roll:

Adams, Dakota J

Bachand, Megan Riley

Baker, Russell A

Ballantine, Asher Xavier

Barnett, Brooke M.

Bell, Ryan Christoph

Biniecki, Jakob M.

Bonasera, Isabella Marie

Bosley, Nicholas Stewart

Brace, Colin James

Brouillette, Kayla Jean

Burleson, Noah Daniel

Bushey, Allison M

Bushway, Alivia Elaine

Caldwell, Braedon J

Casperson, Mackenzie Lillian

Chamberlain, Mackenzie

Corey, Haley Louise

Crespin, Nicholas Ian

Cruz Cortes, Ashley Monserrath

Cyganiewicz, Kolby Matthew

Dattilio, Deaven M

Daudelin, Parker Michael

Deering, Demetrius Lee

DesLauriers, Mia Madelyn

Dodge, Taylor Jean-Miles

Dragon-Greeno, Alexis Rose

Farinaccio, Nicolas Matteo

Ford, Jack Emery

Fraties, Grace C.

Galuszka, Katherine

Gaudette, Keerah Ann

Gibbs, Keyonia Corrine

Graham, Peyton M

Gregware, Hunter H.

Howrigan, Liam M.

Jessiman, Victoria Bethany

Jones, Ashleigh Nicole

Kusmit, Elizabeth Ani

LaBelle, Lindsey Jean

Langlois, Colin

Lemieux, Cole Nicholas

Levesque, Lauren

Lobdell, Julie M

Luman, Braidyn Mark

MacDonald, Patrick N

Machia, Marisa S

MacKenzie, Lucas

Martello, Dakota L.

Moore, MacKenzie Reese

Nachaczewski, Joseph John

Noza, Penelope Charlotte Perez

O'Neill, LilyAnne Fleury

Ordway, Olivia Catherine

Ovitt, Cadence E

Palmer, DeAnna L.

Poquette, Amber Frances

Poston, Ella Reese

Rabtoy, Isaac Harrison

Rafferty, Daniel Parker

Raymond, Ayanna

Richard, Reagan Elizabeth

Richards, Seth

Samson, Eva Grace Marie

Sawyer, William Reed

Shepard-Florio, Piper

Skeels, Chiara Roxzann

Surprenant, Adam Nathaniel

Tatro, Liam Thomas

Tetreault, Benjamin Albert

Thomas, Sutton

Tomlinson, Lydia Yvette

Torres, Austin Michael

Tourville, Allison Rose

Veronneau, Carter Matthew

Williams, Nathan Anthony

Wood, Liam B

Yates, Charles R

Zemianek, Sophie Ann

 

 

 

 

 

 

