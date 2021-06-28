Here is the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll from BFA St. Alban’s. Congratulations to these students:
BFA St. Albans, High Honor Roll:
Ainsworth, Wendy F.
Aldrich, Kally Johana
Alexander, Rae Kendall
Allen, Noah Matthew
Anderson, Anna M
Archambault, Emma Marie
Audy, Collin J
Audy, Ethan Mathias
Auer, Aiyana W
Austin, William Garretson
Babinski, Reilly Rose
Baldwin, Sean Jamieson
Baldwin, Taylor Judith
Bapp, Samuel Carl
Bashaw, John Oliver
Bechard, Casey Lynne
Bechard, Shelby Anne
Bedard, Jaylin Joan
Belrose, Olivia Ruby Mead
Benjamin, Yukina Gwen
Benoit, Erin Renee
Berard, Jazmine Jade
Bernard, Lindsay Danielle
Birnbaum, Benjamin Haynes
Birnbaum, Jakob Page
Bissonnette, Hannah Elizabeth
Bliss, Caroline Eva
Boisvert, Emma
Booker, Cole David
Bordeau, Emma C
Bosley, Ryan Peter
Bouchard, Anna Michele
Boudreau, Alyssa Anne
Bourbeau, Montana Marie
Bourdeau, Morgan Mulcahy
Bourgeois, Brilee Justine
Boyle, Cole S
Branon, Hannah May
Briggs, Benjamin James
Brock, Dominick Cole
Bruley, Ethan Smith
Burnell, Ava Elizabeth
Burnor, Grace Kathleen
Burns, Iris Xinshu
Campbell, Ryann L
Casavant, Georgia Leigh
Charron, Carly Marie
Chiappinelli, Emanuele Quirino
Chiappinelli, Suzetta
Cobb, Natalia Y
Cobb, Nathaniel Y
Collin, Adelyne Sue
Collins, Margot Wallace
Conger, Andrew Parker
Couture, Colby J
Couture, Elizabeth Anne
Cox, Liam Robert Joshua
Creller, Nicholas Alvin
Crespin, Timothy James
Curtis, Maddie Cameron
Dalley, Tanner P
Dalmer, Rebekah Shiloh
Dasaro, Caitlyn Bell
Dasaro, Ruby Claire
Derosia, Jayden T
Desautels, Evan Ryan
DesLauriers, Pilot Jackson
Ditch, Isaac Kazuki
Ditch, Tara Monet
Domingue, Noah Fredrick
Dou, Anthony
Ducolon, Drew Ann
Dumont, Ava Rae
Dumont, Will Thomas
Earl, Noah Anthony
Emerson, Kelly Anne
Erickson, Gregory G
Farrell, Emily Rose
Fitzgerald, Leah Faith
Foisy, Liliana R
Fournier, Quincy Jolie
Fuller, Eden Bronwyn
Gagner, Madison Elizabeth
Garceau, Aria Aimee-Marissa
Garceau, Lauren-Kate X
Gardner, Abigail Rose
Gerrish, Alyssa G
Giroux, Madeline Elizabeth
Gonyeau, Cael J
Gregware, Felicity Ann
Haag, Elio I
Hardy, Jenelle D
Hawkins, Gweneth X
Hayes, Jackson Corliss
Heth, Sydney
Hisman, Hannah Rain
Hodgeman, Lydia Joy
Holcomb, Luke Douglas
Holland, Brooke Erin
Holland, Karli Lynn
Holmes, Caleb Clifton
Holmes, Jacob Wayne
Hudak, Kaya Celeste
Hughes, Adelaide Aine
Hughes, Loghan Hanna
Hull, Owen Benson
Hunsicker, Peyton Chase
Hurteau, Porter J
Hutchins, Ava Grace
Hutchins, Mackenzie Anne
Ireland, Jonathan Russell
Jamison, Megan
Jerose, Maya Paulie
Johnson, Jordyn Abigayl
Johnson, Lauryn Holly
Jolley, Colin Robert
Jolley, Peter Emanuel
Koval, Jillian June
L'Esperance, Heather Anne
Laberge, Jacquelyn M
LaClair, Genevieve Anna
LaCroix, Samuel Hunter
Ladd, Cecilia Bonnie
Lagrow, William Harrison
Lamos, Seneca Rae
Lanfear, Joshua Jay
Laughlin, Corey Gabriel
Lawrence, Shelby Elizabeth
Ledoux, Rachel Sharon
Lemay, Sydney D
Love, Serenity Storm
Lovejoy, Andrew Scott
Lovejoy, Zachary John
Lulek, Caleb Hersey
Lund, Aidan Michael
Marshall, Maya Catherine
Mashtare, Ethan Adams
McConnell, Sarah Ann
McElree, Sarah Traynor
McGinn, Maren E
Menard, Elora Leigh
Merrill, Mattheau A
Montagne, Emilia M
Montgomery, Makenna Sue
Moore, Zachary Daniel
Mulheron-Herbert, Marshall James
Mulheron, Christopher M
Needleman, Rachel Martha
Nelson, Jake Paul
Neveau, Kylie Marie
Newhall, Haylee Alyson
O'Brien, Logan E
O'Bryan, Keegan
O'Dell, Alex David
Olds, Taylor Elizabeth
Ordway, Jessica Allison
Page, Colby Daniel
Page, Richard T
Palmer, Emma
Paquette, Nicolas Andrew
Pare, Jack Michael
Pare, James Louis
Parent, Nathan Donald
Pelkey, Brianna J
Peyrat, Grace Irene
Pierce, Charlotte Marcelyn
Pierce, William Martin
Pinette, Ava Lynn
Place, Noah Wilson
Powell, Connor Daniel
Preseau, Sydney Elizabeth
Quintin, Samantha
Ramirez, Losseliany
Ramirez, Yahir
Rangel, Tyler
Raymond, Adam Christopher
Read, Caleb Timothy
Reardon, Daniella M
Remillard, Drake Steven
Remillard, Thomas Patrick
Reyome, Taylor I
Richardson, Kaylie Marie
Ries, Zachary Harlan
Ripley, Grace Olivia
Samson, KatiAnn Marie
Sanders, Bethany Hope
Sanders, Timothy Scott
Schweers, Lincoln Robert
Sevareid-Watson, Ander Francis
Seymour, Ashley Brooke
Sharp, Amiya MeeHye
Shookenhuff, Ada
Sinagra, Sophia Victoria
Smith, Molly Frances
Smullen, Nathan Michael
Southwick, Jessica Renee
Sparr, Jack Michael
St. Francis, Lianna Rose
Stanley, Quinn Elise
Steele, Quinnlan M
Sterling, Renee Marjorie
Stoll, Samuel H
Storms, Calvin Spencer
Sullivan, Isaac Richard
Swan, Isabella Doria
Sweeney, Tessa A
Tabor, Kalli Jo
Thomas, Corinne Elizabeth
Thompson, Maura Brown
Thompson, Sophie Irene
Tourville, Joseph Carl
Trahan, Nicole Meyghan
Trainer, Emma Rose
Trainer, Gracie Ane
Tremblay, Jacob Arthur
Trutor, Sydney E
Vallee, Christian J
Vasta, Nina Carmela
Velardo, Anthony James
Vickery, Aylah Claire Ruth
Vranjes, Abigail Estella
Wagner, Austin Raymond
Walent, Jadyn Olivia
Ward, Sydney Michele
Weber, Michael Joseph
Williams, Isabella Elaine
Williams, Sophia Mae
Wilson, Katelynn
Wry, Dakota Murray
Yates, Andrew Nicholas
Yates, Sierra Elizabeth
Yeung, Richard
BFA St. Albans, Honor Roll:
Adams, Dakota J
Bachand, Megan Riley
Baker, Russell A
Ballantine, Asher Xavier
Barnett, Brooke M.
Bell, Ryan Christoph
Biniecki, Jakob M.
Bonasera, Isabella Marie
Bosley, Nicholas Stewart
Brace, Colin James
Brouillette, Kayla Jean
Burleson, Noah Daniel
Bushey, Allison M
Bushway, Alivia Elaine
Caldwell, Braedon J
Casperson, Mackenzie Lillian
Chamberlain, Mackenzie
Corey, Haley Louise
Crespin, Nicholas Ian
Cruz Cortes, Ashley Monserrath
Cyganiewicz, Kolby Matthew
Dattilio, Deaven M
Daudelin, Parker Michael
Deering, Demetrius Lee
DesLauriers, Mia Madelyn
Dodge, Taylor Jean-Miles
Dragon-Greeno, Alexis Rose
Farinaccio, Nicolas Matteo
Ford, Jack Emery
Fraties, Grace C.
Galuszka, Katherine
Gaudette, Keerah Ann
Gibbs, Keyonia Corrine
Graham, Peyton M
Gregware, Hunter H.
Howrigan, Liam M.
Jessiman, Victoria Bethany
Jones, Ashleigh Nicole
Kusmit, Elizabeth Ani
LaBelle, Lindsey Jean
Langlois, Colin
Lemieux, Cole Nicholas
Levesque, Lauren
Lobdell, Julie M
Luman, Braidyn Mark
MacDonald, Patrick N
Machia, Marisa S
MacKenzie, Lucas
Martello, Dakota L.
Moore, MacKenzie Reese
Nachaczewski, Joseph John
Noza, Penelope Charlotte Perez
O'Neill, LilyAnne Fleury
Ordway, Olivia Catherine
Ovitt, Cadence E
Palmer, DeAnna L.
Poquette, Amber Frances
Poston, Ella Reese
Rabtoy, Isaac Harrison
Rafferty, Daniel Parker
Raymond, Ayanna
Richard, Reagan Elizabeth
Richards, Seth
Samson, Eva Grace Marie
Sawyer, William Reed
Shepard-Florio, Piper
Skeels, Chiara Roxzann
Surprenant, Adam Nathaniel
Tatro, Liam Thomas
Tetreault, Benjamin Albert
Thomas, Sutton
Tomlinson, Lydia Yvette
Torres, Austin Michael
Tourville, Allison Rose
Veronneau, Carter Matthew
Williams, Nathan Anthony
Wood, Liam B
Yates, Charles R
Zemianek, Sophie Ann
