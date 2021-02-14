Congratulations to these students!
Ackel, Angus J
Adams, Matthew
Ainsworth, Wendy F.
Alexander, Rae Kendall
Allen, Noah Matthew
Anderson, Anna M
Archambault, Emma Marie
Auer, Aiyana W
Austin, William Garretson
Babinski, Reilly Rose
Babinski, Shea Lucas
Baldwin, Sean Jamieson
Baldwin, Taylor Judith
Ballantine, Asher Xavier
Bapp, Emma Judith
Bapp, Samuel Carl
Bascom, Riley Krystopher
Bechard, Casey Lynne
Bechard, Shelby Anne
Bedard, Jayden Paul
Belrose, Olivia Ruby Mead
Benjamin, Yukina Gwen
Benoit, Erin Renee
Berard, Jazmine Jade
Bernard, Lindsay Danielle
Birnbaum, Benjamin Haynes
Birnbaum, Jakob Page
Bishop, Grant Walker
Bissonnette, Hannah Elizabeth
Bliss, Caroline Eva
Boisvert, Emma
Bonasera, Isabella Marie
Booker, Cole David
Boomhower, Laurelle Catherine
Bordeau, Emma C
Bouchard, Anna Michele
Boudreau, Alyssa Anne
Bourdeau, Morgan Mulcahy
Bourgeois, Brilee Justine
Boutin, Sawyer Lillian
Brace, Colin James
Branon, Kayleigh Ann
Briggs, Benjamin James
Brock, Dominick Cole
Bruley, Ethan Smith
Burnell, Ava Elizabeth
Burnor, Grace Kathleen
Burns, Iris Xinshu
Bushey, Camryn Rae
Caldwell, Ryan J
Campbell, Ryann L
Cantin, Cameron Philip
Carpenter, Ian Paul
Casavant, Georgia Leigh
Casperson, Mackenzie Lillian
Chamberlain, Mackenzie
Charron, Carly Marie
Chiappinelli, Suzetta
Chun, Jocelyn Heacho
Clark, Sawyer C
Cobb, Natalia Y
Cobb, Nathaniel Y
Collin, Adelyne Sue
Collins, Margot Wallace
Conger, Andrew Parker
Corey, Haley Louise
Couture, Colby J
Couture, Elizabeth Anne
Creller, Nicholas Alvin
Crespin, Nicholas Ian
Dalley, Tanner P
Dalmer, Rebekah Shiloh
Dasaro, Caitlyn Bell
Dasaro, Ruby Claire
Deering, Demetrius Lee
Demar, Thomas A
Depot, Gabrielle Lucille
Desautels, Evan Ryan
DesLauriers, Mia Madelyn
DesLauriers, Pilot Jackson
Desmond, Ryan J.
Ditch, Isaac Kazuki
Ditch, Tara Monet
Domingue, Noah Fredrick
Dou, Anthony
Ducolon, Drew Ann
Dumont, Ava Rae
Dumont, Will Thomas
Earl, Noah Anthony
Elder, Adriana Nicole
Ellis, Isaac W
Emerson, Kelly Anne
Erickson, Gregory G
Farinaccio, Nicolas Matteo
Farrell, Emily Rose
Fersing, Annika Kirsten
Fisher, Christopher James
Fitzgerald, Leah Faith
Foisy, Liliana R
Fournier, Quincy Jolie
Fraties, Grace C.
Freiberger, Joseph M
Friz-Trillo, Ameilia IC
Frost, Maya Sarah
Fuller, Eden Bronwyn
Gagner, Madison Elizabeth
Gagnon, Hailey Ann Marie
Garceau, Aria Aimee-Marissa
Garceau, Lauren-Kate X
Gardner, Abigail Rose
Gaudette, Keerah Ann
Gerrish, Alyssa G
Gingras, Hunter Paul
Giroux, Madeline Elizabeth
Gonyeau, Cael J
Gould, Madison L
Gralnick, Corbin Alexander
Gravelin, Jarod George
Gregoire, Darik M
Gregware, Felicity Ann
Haag, Emma R
Hardy, Jenelle D
Hawkins, Gweneth X
Hisman, Hannah Rain
Hodgeman, Lydia Joy
Holcomb, Luke Douglas
Holland, Brooke Erin
Holland, Karli Lynn
Holmes, Caleb Clifton
Holmes, Jacob Wayne
Houle, Kelsi Jean
Howrigan, Rowan Theresa
Hughes, Adelaide Aine
Hughes, Loghan Hanna
Hull, Owen Benson
Hunsicker, Peyton Chase
Hurteau, Porter J
Hutchins, Ava Grace
Ireland, Jonathan Russell
Jamison, Megan
Janeczek, Nathan Thomas
Jerose, Maya Paulie
Johnson, Camden Truax
Johnson, Shelby Claire
Jolley, Colin Robert
Jolley, Peter Emanuel
Kaeding, Audrey N
Kellner, Hazen I
Klinefelter, Grace Kathryn
Koval, Jillian June
Laberge, Jacquelyn M
LaClair, Genevieve Anna
LaCroix, Samuel Hunter
Lambert, Ella Louise
Lamos, Seneca Rae
Laughlin, Corey Gabriel
Lawrence, Shelby Elizabeth
Ledoux, Rachel Sharon
L'Esperance, Heather Anne
Lewellen, Violet Elizabeth
Lobdell, Julie M
Lovejoy, Andrew Scott
Lovejoy, Zachary John
Lulek, Caleb Hersey
Luman, Braidyn Mark
Lund, Aidan Michael
Makarova, Sophia
Malboeuf, Anna Jane
Marshall, Maya Catherine
Mashtare, Ethan Adams
McConnell, Sarah Ann
McElree, Sarah Traynor
McGinn, Maren E
McKenzie, Kaylee A
McNall, Michael Ted
Menard, Elora Leigh
Merrill, Mattheau A
Minder Aguila, Fernando Maximiliano
Mitchell, Logan Thomas
Montagne, Emilia M
Montgomery, Makenna Sue
Moore, Cadence Quinn
Moore, Zachary Daniel
Mulheron, Christopher M
Mulheron-Herbert, Marshall James
Needleman, Rachel Martha
Nelson, Jake Paul
Neveau, Kylie Marie
Newhall, Haylee Alyson
O'Brien, Logan E
O'Bryan, Keegan
Olds, Taylor Elizabeth
Ordway, Jessica Allison
Ordway, Olivia Catherine
Ovitt, Cadence E
Page, Colby Daniel
Page, Richard T
Palmer, Emma
Parah, Aiden Samuel
Pare, Jack Michael
Pare, James Louis
Parent, Emily Jeannette
Pelkey, Brianna J
Peyrat, Grace Irene
Pierce, Charlotte Marcelyn
Pierce, William Martin
Pigeon, Jacob Christopher
Pinette, Ava Lynn
Piper, Camden F
Poston, Ella Reese
Powell, Connor Daniel
Ramirez, Losseliany
Ramirez, Yahir
Rangel, Tyler
Rashid, Aima
Read, Caleb Timothy
Reardon, Daniella M
Reilly, Kate Winifred
Remillard, Drake Steven
Remillard, Thomas Patrick
Reynolds, Jacob T
Reyome, Taylor I
Richard, Reagan Elizabeth
Ries, Zachary Harlan
Ripley, Grace Olivia
Robtoy, Taylor Michelle
Rose, Cameron Irving
Ross, Shauni Brynne
Rouleau, Lyla Ruth
Royea, Shelby Ann
Samson, Khloe Marie
Sanders, Bethany Hope
Sanders, Timothy Scott
Savoy, Aiden C
Sawyer, William Reed
Schweers, Lincoln Robert
Sevareid-Watson, Ander Francis
Seymour, Ashley Brooke
Sharp, Amiya MeeHye
Shookenhuff, Ada
Simmons, Helen Ann
Sinagra, Sophia Victoria
Smith, Molly Frances
Smullen, Nathan Michael
Southwick, Jessica Renee
Souza, Kristian Dominick
Spano, Luca Vito
Sparr, Jack Michael
St. Pierre, Madison Rae
Stanley, Quinn Elise
Steele, Quinnlan M
Sterling, Renee Marjorie
Stilianessis, Stephen Curtis
Storms, Calvin Spencer
Sweeney, Tessa A
Tabor, Kalli Jo
Tatro, Liam Thomas
Tetreault, Benjamin Albert
Thibault, Zane G
Thibeault, Lucien M
Thomas, Corinne Elizabeth
Thompson, Charles Loughlin
Thompson, Liam Bowen
Thompson, Maura Brown
Thompson, Sophie Irene
Tomlinson, Lydia Yvette
Tourville, Joseph Carl
Trainer, Emma Rose
Trainer, Gracie Ane
Tremblay, Jacob Arthur
Underwood, Landon Michael
Vallee, Christian J
Vasta, Nina Carmela
Velardo, Anthony James
Vranjes, Abigail Estella
Wagner, Austin Raymond
Wagner, Nat
Walent, Jadyn Olivia
Ward, Sydney Michele
Weber, Michael Joseph
Williams, Isabella Elaine
Williams, Nathan Anthony
Williams, Sophia Mae
Wilson, Katelynn
Wood, Liam B
Wright, Cole Johnathan
Yates, Andrew Nicholas
Yates, Sierra Elizabeth
Yeung, Richard
Zeidler, Madisyn Elizabeth
Honors Students
Ainsworth, Edward John
Ascoli, Quinten Elijah
Audy, Ethan Mathias
Ballard, Adam Temple
Bedard, Jayden Paul
Bosley, Nicholas Stewart
Bosley, Ryan Peter
Bourbeau, Montana Marie
Bourdeau, Easton L
Branon, Hannah May
Bushey, Allison M
Chiappinelli, Emanuele Quirino
Curtis, Maddie Cameron
Daudelin, Parker Michael
Deso, Alyssa Joyce
Dibler, Emily Marie
Dodge, Taylor Jean-Miles
Fisher, Evan Colin
Ford, Ethan Dale
Garrant, Annabelle G
Gonyeau, Matthew Scott
Harrison, James
Hayes, Jackson Corliss
Hoang, Ivy Phuong
Howrigan, Liam M.
Hughes, William Hunter
Humphrey, Noah L
Jenkins, Melissa Mae
Johnson, Jordyn Abigayl
Kusmit, Elizabeth Ani
Ladd, Cecilia Bonnie
Langlois, Colin
Lemay, Sydney D
Lewis, Mikayla
Love, Serenity Storm
MacDonald, Patrick N
Machia, Marisa S
MacKenzie, Ian D
Magnan, William Carson
Masada, Ishai Pule O'Kalani
McGregor, Evan Fontaine
Moore, MacKenzie Reese
Naef, Ryan
Palmer, Jayden Marie
Parent, Nathan Donald
Poquette, Amber Frances
Preseau, Sydney Elizabeth
Quinn, John
Smith, Zachary Ezra
Stevens, Gianna Maria
Stoll, Samuel H
Torres, Austin Michael
Trutor, Sydney E
White, Erich S
Woodland, Cole Douglas
Yates, Andrew Nicholas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.