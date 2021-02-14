Academic Achievement

Congratulations to these students! 

Ackel, Angus J

Adams, Matthew

Ainsworth, Wendy F.

Alexander, Rae Kendall

Allen, Noah Matthew

Anderson, Anna M

Archambault, Emma Marie

Auer, Aiyana W

Austin, William Garretson

Babinski, Reilly Rose

Babinski, Shea Lucas

Baldwin, Sean Jamieson

Baldwin, Taylor Judith

Ballantine, Asher Xavier

Bapp, Emma Judith

Bapp, Samuel Carl

Bascom, Riley Krystopher

Bechard, Casey Lynne

Bechard, Shelby Anne

Bedard, Jayden Paul

Belrose, Olivia Ruby Mead

Benjamin, Yukina Gwen

Benoit, Erin Renee

Berard, Jazmine Jade

Bernard, Lindsay Danielle

Birnbaum, Benjamin Haynes

Birnbaum, Jakob Page

Bishop, Grant Walker

Bissonnette, Hannah Elizabeth

Bliss, Caroline Eva

Boisvert, Emma

Bonasera, Isabella Marie

Booker, Cole David

Boomhower, Laurelle Catherine

Bordeau, Emma C

Bouchard, Anna Michele

Boudreau, Alyssa Anne

Bourdeau, Morgan Mulcahy

Bourgeois, Brilee Justine

Boutin, Sawyer Lillian

Brace, Colin James

Branon, Kayleigh Ann

Briggs, Benjamin James

Brock, Dominick Cole

Bruley, Ethan Smith

Burnell, Ava Elizabeth

Burnor, Grace Kathleen

Burns, Iris Xinshu

Bushey, Camryn Rae

Caldwell, Ryan J

Campbell, Ryann L

Cantin, Cameron Philip

Carpenter, Ian Paul

Casavant, Georgia Leigh

Casperson, Mackenzie Lillian

Chamberlain, Mackenzie

Charron, Carly Marie

Chiappinelli, Suzetta

Chun, Jocelyn Heacho

Clark, Sawyer C

Cobb, Natalia Y

Cobb, Nathaniel Y

Collin, Adelyne Sue

Collins, Margot Wallace

Conger, Andrew Parker

Corey, Haley Louise

Couture, Colby J

Couture, Elizabeth Anne

Creller, Nicholas Alvin

Crespin, Nicholas Ian

Dalley, Tanner P

Dalmer, Rebekah Shiloh

Dasaro, Caitlyn Bell

Dasaro, Ruby Claire

Deering, Demetrius Lee

Demar, Thomas A

Depot, Gabrielle Lucille

Desautels, Evan Ryan

DesLauriers, Mia Madelyn

DesLauriers, Pilot Jackson

Desmond, Ryan J.

Ditch, Isaac Kazuki

Ditch, Tara Monet

Domingue, Noah Fredrick

Dou, Anthony

Ducolon, Drew Ann

Dumont, Ava Rae

Dumont, Will Thomas

Earl, Noah Anthony

Elder, Adriana Nicole

Ellis, Isaac W

Emerson, Kelly Anne

Erickson, Gregory G

Farinaccio, Nicolas Matteo

Farrell, Emily Rose

Fersing, Annika Kirsten

Fisher, Christopher James

Fitzgerald, Leah Faith

Foisy, Liliana R

Fournier, Quincy Jolie

Fraties, Grace C.

Freiberger, Joseph M

Friz-Trillo, Ameilia IC

Frost, Maya Sarah

Fuller, Eden Bronwyn

Gagner, Madison Elizabeth

Gagnon, Hailey Ann Marie

Garceau, Aria Aimee-Marissa

Garceau, Lauren-Kate X

Gardner, Abigail Rose

Gaudette, Keerah Ann

Gerrish, Alyssa G

Gingras, Hunter Paul

Giroux, Madeline Elizabeth

Gonyeau, Cael J

Gould, Madison L

Gralnick, Corbin Alexander

Gravelin, Jarod George

Gregoire, Darik M

Gregware, Felicity Ann

Haag, Emma R

Hardy, Jenelle D

Hawkins, Gweneth X

Hisman, Hannah Rain

Hodgeman, Lydia Joy

Holcomb, Luke Douglas

Holland, Brooke Erin

Holland, Karli Lynn

Holmes, Caleb Clifton

Holmes, Jacob Wayne

Houle, Kelsi Jean

Howrigan, Rowan Theresa

Hughes, Adelaide Aine

Hughes, Loghan Hanna

Hull, Owen Benson

Hunsicker, Peyton Chase

Hurteau, Porter J

Hutchins, Ava Grace

Ireland, Jonathan Russell

Jamison, Megan

Janeczek, Nathan Thomas

Jerose, Maya Paulie

Johnson, Camden Truax

Johnson, Shelby Claire

Jolley, Colin Robert

Jolley, Peter Emanuel

Kaeding, Audrey N

Kellner, Hazen I

Klinefelter, Grace Kathryn

Koval, Jillian June

Laberge, Jacquelyn M

LaClair, Genevieve Anna

LaCroix, Samuel Hunter

Lambert, Ella Louise

Lamos, Seneca Rae

Laughlin, Corey Gabriel

Lawrence, Shelby Elizabeth

Ledoux, Rachel Sharon

L'Esperance, Heather Anne

Lewellen, Violet Elizabeth

Lobdell, Julie M

Lovejoy, Andrew Scott

Lovejoy, Zachary John

Lulek, Caleb Hersey

Luman, Braidyn Mark

Lund, Aidan Michael

Makarova, Sophia

Malboeuf, Anna Jane

Marshall, Maya Catherine

Mashtare, Ethan Adams

McConnell, Sarah Ann

McElree, Sarah Traynor

McGinn, Maren E

McKenzie, Kaylee A

McNall, Michael Ted

Menard, Elora Leigh

Merrill, Mattheau A

Minder Aguila, Fernando Maximiliano

Mitchell, Logan Thomas

Montagne, Emilia M

Montgomery, Makenna Sue

Moore, Cadence Quinn

Moore, Zachary Daniel

Mulheron, Christopher M

Mulheron-Herbert, Marshall James

Needleman, Rachel Martha

Nelson, Jake Paul

Neveau, Kylie Marie

Newhall, Haylee Alyson

O'Brien, Logan E

O'Bryan, Keegan

Olds, Taylor Elizabeth

Ordway, Jessica Allison

Ordway, Olivia Catherine

Ovitt, Cadence E

Page, Colby Daniel

Page, Richard T

Palmer, Emma

Parah, Aiden Samuel

Pare, Jack Michael

Pare, James Louis

Parent, Emily Jeannette

Pelkey, Brianna J

Peyrat, Grace Irene

Pierce, Charlotte Marcelyn

Pierce, William Martin

Pigeon, Jacob Christopher

Pinette, Ava Lynn

Piper, Camden F

Poston, Ella Reese

Powell, Connor Daniel

Ramirez, Losseliany

Ramirez, Yahir

Rangel, Tyler

Rashid, Aima

Read, Caleb Timothy

Reardon, Daniella M

Reilly, Kate Winifred

Remillard, Drake Steven

Remillard, Thomas Patrick

Reynolds, Jacob T

Reyome, Taylor I

Richard, Reagan Elizabeth

Ries, Zachary Harlan

Ripley, Grace Olivia

Robtoy, Taylor Michelle

Rose, Cameron Irving

Ross, Shauni Brynne

Rouleau, Lyla Ruth

Royea, Shelby Ann

Samson, Khloe Marie

Sanders, Bethany Hope

Sanders, Timothy Scott

Savoy, Aiden C

Sawyer, William Reed

Schweers, Lincoln Robert

Sevareid-Watson, Ander Francis

Seymour, Ashley Brooke

Sharp, Amiya MeeHye

Shookenhuff, Ada

Simmons, Helen Ann

Sinagra, Sophia Victoria

Smith, Molly Frances

Smullen, Nathan Michael

Southwick, Jessica Renee

Souza, Kristian Dominick

Spano, Luca Vito

Sparr, Jack Michael

St. Pierre, Madison Rae

Stanley, Quinn Elise

Steele, Quinnlan M

Sterling, Renee Marjorie

Stilianessis, Stephen Curtis

Storms, Calvin Spencer

Sweeney, Tessa A

Tabor, Kalli Jo

Tatro, Liam Thomas

Tetreault, Benjamin Albert

Thibault, Zane G

Thibeault, Lucien M

Thomas, Corinne Elizabeth

Thompson, Charles Loughlin

Thompson, Liam Bowen

Thompson, Maura Brown

Thompson, Sophie Irene

Tomlinson, Lydia Yvette

Tourville, Joseph Carl

Trainer, Emma Rose

Trainer, Gracie Ane

Tremblay, Jacob Arthur

Underwood, Landon Michael

Vallee, Christian J

Vasta, Nina Carmela

Velardo, Anthony James

Vranjes, Abigail Estella

Wagner, Austin Raymond

Wagner, Nat

Walent, Jadyn Olivia

Ward, Sydney Michele

Weber, Michael Joseph

Williams, Isabella Elaine

Williams, Nathan Anthony

Williams, Sophia Mae

Wilson, Katelynn

Wood, Liam B

Wright, Cole Johnathan

Yates, Andrew Nicholas

Yates, Sierra Elizabeth

Yeung, Richard

Zeidler, Madisyn Elizabeth

Honors Students

Ainsworth, Edward John

Ascoli, Quinten Elijah

Audy, Ethan Mathias

Ballard, Adam Temple

Bedard, Jayden Paul

Bosley, Nicholas Stewart

Bosley, Ryan Peter

Bourbeau, Montana Marie

Bourdeau, Easton L

Branon, Hannah May

Bushey, Allison M

Chiappinelli, Emanuele Quirino

Curtis, Maddie Cameron

Daudelin, Parker Michael

Deso, Alyssa Joyce

Dibler, Emily Marie

Dodge, Taylor Jean-Miles

Fisher, Evan Colin

Ford, Ethan Dale

Garrant, Annabelle G

Gonyeau, Matthew Scott

Harrison, James

Hayes, Jackson Corliss

Hoang, Ivy Phuong

Howrigan, Liam M.

Hughes, William Hunter

Humphrey, Noah L

Jenkins, Melissa Mae

Johnson, Jordyn Abigayl

Kusmit, Elizabeth Ani

Ladd, Cecilia Bonnie

Langlois, Colin

Lemay, Sydney D

Lewis, Mikayla

Love, Serenity Storm

MacDonald, Patrick N

Machia, Marisa S

MacKenzie, Ian D

Magnan, William Carson

Masada, Ishai Pule O'Kalani

McGregor, Evan Fontaine

Moore, MacKenzie Reese

Naef, Ryan

Palmer, Jayden Marie

Parent, Nathan Donald

Poquette, Amber Frances

Preseau, Sydney Elizabeth

Quinn, John

Smith, Zachary Ezra

Stevens, Gianna Maria

Stoll, Samuel H

Torres, Austin Michael

Trutor, Sydney E

White, Erich S

Woodland, Cole Douglas

Yates, Andrew Nicholas

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you