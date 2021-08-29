East Fairfield’s Karah White was named to the Community College of Vermont’s spring 2021 Dean's List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.
Kayla Adiang of St. Albans was named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List at Simmons University in Boston. To qualify for dean's list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
Taylor Rocheleau, of Swanton, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Simmons University in Boston.
