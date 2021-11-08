SWANTON — Fifth grade students at Swanton Elementary school watched their learning take off — literally — on Oct. 22, as 73 children and four teachers sent handmade rockets soaring high above the Swanton Recreation Field amidst the excited cheers of onlookers and the roar of rocket engines igniting.
The action-packed launch was the culmination of five days of learning about science, technology, engineering and math at a program called STARBASE.
Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning just doesn’t get any more exciting than watching a pair of sleek F-35 jets thunder off into the horizon. Or, does it? How about building molecules to learn about the periodic table of elements or designing actual working rockets that travel more than 200 feet into the air to accelerate one’s knowledge of Newton’s laws of motion? These adventures, and more, were experienced by Swanton’s fifth grade students recently.
The classes have been on the Vermont Air National Guard base in Colchester as part of a five-day program called STARBASE. An affiliate of the U.S. Department of Defense, STARBASE focuses on teaching students about physics, chemistry, technology, engineering, and math, with an emphasis on possible careers in those fields. Students spend 25 hours in the STARBASE facility and the instructors also teach lessons at the school.
“Starbase does a great job putting students in successful, teamwork positions,” fifth grade teacher Jon Nielsen said. “Their approach to teaching STEM is very engaging for every student. They’re very patient and accommodating for all of my students.”
It was Amelia Earhart herself who once said, “The most effective way to do it, is to do it.” In many ways, this has become the teaching mantra at STARBASE Vermont, where the lessons are hands-on and include everything from exploring jet technology in a real hangar on the base and flying planes using flight simulators, to studying gravity through cooperative games and learning about air pressure by experimenting on marshmallows.
But, the program teaches much more than science. Its mission includes fostering collaboration and healthy choices, introducing children to cutting-edge technology and building a sense of community.
Each “Starbaser,” as they are called, selects a “call sign” like an actual pilot. The call sign represents them personally and they are referred to by that name throughout the STARBASE experience, as are the teachers and program instructors.
STARBASE opened its doors in 1994 and reaches more than 1,300 Vermont students annually. There is no fee for schools to participate. During the program’s physics component, students learn Isaac Newton’s laws of motion through hands-on experiments that include building and launching model rockets.
Other topics include fluid mechanics and aerodynamics, much of which is learned through experiments and observations of military planes that enter and exit the base on which STARBASE is housed.
“The goal is to inspire students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” fifth grade teacher JoAnne Bardeau said. “And to help support young Vermonters in building the foundation needed to enter a STEM career in the future. STARBASE teaches vital personal development skills including team building, goal setting, and healthy choices. Our fifth grade students have the wonderful opportunity to experience Starbase every year.”
The staff at STARBASE is made up of licensed teachers who model creativity, teamwork, and support all students’ needs. Students are challenged to think like engineers, learn about the crushing power of the air we breathe and using Estes model rockets, they learn how NASA
engineers explore our solar system. Building blocks of matter, physical and chemical changes and atmospheric properties are all taught as part of the program’s chemistry strand.
Additionally, technology innovations including the latest in mapping, three-dimensional printing, nanotechnology, robotics and chromatography (a method for separating organic and inorganic compounds to determine their composition) are explored.
Three-dimensional computer-aided design (CAD), along with information about the engineering and design processes, comprise the engineering elements of the program, while number relationships, measurement, geometry, and data analysis bring in the math. Among other projects, students used computers to design unmanned aerial vehicles.
“STARBASE was amazing because everything they taught us was with real-life projects,” fifth grader Samantha Peters said. “It really held our interest and was pretty exciting to learn so much new stuff. The time flew by.”
