ST. ALBANS — After a bit of a hiatus, an extra curricular group dedicated to discussing and solving local environmental issues has returned to Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans.
Dan Plimpton, the new Environmental Club’s advisor and a science teacher at the school, said the group is made up of students who raise awareness for environmental issues that affect the school and community.
The club has met several times so far, and they have established regular meetings on the second Tuesday and fourth Wednesday of each month from 7:30-8:10 a.m. in room E-202.
Years ago, Plimpton and fellow science educator Margaret Magnan developed the Environmental Movement at BFA to look at ways to improve the school’s energy use.
After a dedicated group of students helped BFA reduce its carbon footprint and develop more efficient and sustainable practices, the school received Energy Efficient School status through the Whole School Energy Challenge.When those students graduated, the movement sort of dissolved, Plimpton said.
“I’m glad some other students have decided to revive the club,” Plimpton said.
Lately, most of the club’s discussions have been focused on getting formal recognition as a club from BFA. Formal recognition means being recognized as a school-sponsored club. There is a process that includes filling out proposal forms and attending a meeting with the principal.
The club is also discussing different project ideas, like making changes to achieve more sustainable practices within the school community. For example, the school could invest in electric vehicle chargers and help prevent pollutants from entering the lake through the state’s Stormwater Management Program.
Plimpton would like the club to participate in activities such as Earth Day, Green Up Day and climate rallies. He is also interested in taking a look at community access to solar data from the panels on top of the North building.
“[The club] gives students an outlet for their own passion for environmental sustainability,” Plimpton said. “Climate change is real and will become a major issue for all of us, including the students as they become adults. We need to be making decisions in our life that reflect more sustainable practices.
“We need to act now if we want to leave the world a better place for our children and grandchildren.”
