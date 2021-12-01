ST. ALBANS — Students in Bellows Free Academy’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) joined hundreds of students from across the state Nov. 17 at Outright Vermont’s GSA Conference.
V Pearson, director of youth organizing at Outright Vermont, said over 600 Vermont students gathered together virtually to celebrate themselves and their communities.
Seven of BFA’s GSA members, along with advisers Ashlie Olio and Elijah Church, attended this conference. Students were excused from class at the end of Enrichment and spent the rest of the day attending the event in the guidance conference room. Throughout the event, they partook in a mixture of in-person activities and Zoom discussions with the other GSAs.
This was one of the GSA club’s the first real undertakings of the school year. Since September, the club has only had a few meetings and has yet to begin many activities within the school. This conference spurred them to begin planning activities at BFA.
“We came up with a lot of really cool ideas for things we want to do in the future, like diversity training for teachers and pride month events,” Moth Palmer (‘24) said.
During allotted planning time in the conference, GSA members worked to brainstorm ideas for work at BFA. These ideas included outlines for a bulletin board, which the club started last year but never finished. The club also began planning possible diversity training for students and staff regarding LGBTQ+ topics, possibly in conjunction with the BFA Social Justice Club.
“There are some awesome ideas floating around to make our presence known here at BFA, and it’s really exciting to have the opportunity to support students in making necessary changes happen and creating awareness and support in the larger community,” Olio said.
The BFA GSA also got the chance to meet other queer students across the state. Schools like Otter Valley, South Burlington High School and even other schools within the Maple Run Unified School District, like St. Albans City School, were all in attendance.
“It was amazing and uplifting to see so many students from across the state … It is too easy for people to feel alone and to feel like who they are isn’t acceptable in our society, [so] the conference was heartwarming and necessary,” Church said.
Outright leaders held regional break-out rooms on Zoom, where schools got to answer questions about their schools, such as naming the GSA member with the best style, drawing school mascot(s) and saying the cafeteria food item that was most popular.
“It was super fun to get to know other GSAs. One group even had a furby as their mascot, and it was just hilarious,” KC Gaudette (‘24) said.
Outright Vermont supplied Domino’s pizza to all participating GSAs, and Olio provided snacks and drinks for students. The club was given 45 minutes for lunch, and the time was spent singing showtunes, drawing and having fun.
The conference ended around 2:40 p.m., when all GSAs were released with well wishes and a list of Outright resources they could take advantage of. Gender-affirming resources, self-care guides, etc. were given to students to access if they wished.
“There were a lot of resources and clubs and stuff that they showed us. Definitely things I’d want to take advantage of in the future,” Palmer said.
All in all, the club viewed the day as a success. Students described learning a lot about LGBTQ+ resources that were available to them, and their advisors were happy to have the opportunity to attend.
“We did important work identifying both the needs of our members and resources we have available in the community,” Church said. “Perhaps, more importantly, we had fun and people had a chance to relax and be themselves for the entire day. All of that is invaluable.”
