May 2-8 is National Teacher Appreciation Week.
Since 1984, the national Parent Teacher Association has designated one week in May as Teacher Appreciation Week, a special time to honor those who lend their passion and skills to educating our children.
National Teacher Day, which was celebrated this year on May 3, began in 1953 when former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt proposed that Congress set aside a day to acknowledge the work of educators.
On social media this week, the Messenger asked readers to share which educators in Franklin County made a difference in their lives. Here are the responses we received:
Lisa Cioffi, Sheldon Elementary School
Monica Wilkes, Sheldon Elementary School
“Thank you Lisa B Cioffi and Monica Wilkes for being such wonderful teachers. Even though it was a challenging year, you helped our kids grow academically, socially, and emotionally. We appreciate both of you.”
—Sabrina Kane Stebbins
Stacey Sullivan, Georgia Elementary School
“Stacey Sullivan has been amazing for our daughter. A year filled with stress, struggles, missed school and illness for our family and my daughter is still thriving in her class. Thank you so much for being an amazing teacher for my daughter!”
—Sandra Baker Foisy
Larry Trombly, BFA-St. Albans
”Larry Trombley was so perfectly suited to teaching that coming into contact with him felt like magic. He's captivating, intelligent, hilarious, thoughtful, and found kindness and understanding for everyone he came into contact with. During the growing pains of high school, he made me feel seen and made me feel proud of myself. He genuinely changed the way I saw the world and showed me that using your intelligence to lift others up is a noble quest. People like Larry have these quiet, deep impacts on the people around them that resonate forever. For that, I am endlessly grateful.”
—Marlena Valenta
Heather Dunigan, BFA-St. Albans
I’ve had Heather [Dunigan] since freshman year. She has always been there for me to talk about school and outside of school things. Heather makes a point to be at her students' sports activities when she can, while having 2 kids of her own that play sports. Heather encourages and helps me with my work. Heather has shown me not only what a good teacher is, but a good person also. I wanted to thank Heather for being such a good role model to me and her other students.
—Lindsey LaBelle
