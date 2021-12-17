ST. ALBANS — Bellows Free Academy offers a wide range of extracurricular teams for students can join. While some students make a varsity sports team, others use their trivia and academic knowledge by participating in Scholars Bowl, advised by BFA teachers Chris Moore and Nate Archambault.
Scholars Bowl is an academic competition within Vermont high schools that has seen growth in the past years. Multiple teams are now being fielded at BFA because so many more students are joining the club.
“I think word has gotten out that Scholars Bowl is a great place for students to have fun in a mentally challenging environment,” Moore said. “Scholars’ Bowl celebrates knowledge and learning for its own sake, and I believe there are many students at BFA who embrace that ethos.”
The low-pressure environment and the competition being friendly were some of the reasons why students joined Scholars Bowl.
One student who enjoys Scholars Bowl is Jacob Holmes (‘22).
“I just really liked the idea of sitting down and doing trivia for a couple hours every week,” Holmes said. “There is no pressure to be perfect, and you don’t need to be a super nerd to be good at the game.”
BFA’s Scholars Bowl team competes not only against each other but at different schools as well. The club’s next competition is at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7. at Champlain Valley Union High School.
Students interested in participating in Scholars Bowl are able to join at any time, with “participation in [the] various tournaments partially based on a student’s commitment to the team,” Moore said.
Meetings are from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday in room A202.
“If you like trivia, then I would recommend dropping in to one of our practices; we are very welcoming to newcomers,” Holmes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.