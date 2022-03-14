BURLINGTON — A Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax student was selected on Monday as a finalist on Monday for Sen. Bernie Sanders twelfth annual State of the Union Essay Contest.
Samantha Haselman, a senior at BFA-Fairfax, is one of seven finalists, or honorable mentions.
Sen. Sanders’ (I-Vt.) essay contest gives Vermont high school students an opportunity to take on a major issue facing the country and propose what they would do to solve it.
Haselman’s essay focused on the opioid crisis and the need to have compassion for those struggling with substance use disorders. Read her essay here.
This year, 409 students from 38 Vermont high schools submitted essays. A panel of six Vermont teachers served as volunteer judges, scoring the essays and selecting seven finalists and three winners.
“It is no exaggeration to say that young people hold the future of the nation, and the world, in their hands,” Sanders stated in a press release. “In these difficult times, what perhaps makes me most hopeful is young people like these Vermont students who are engaged in their communities and on the issues and challenges that face us today.
“Young people have a beautiful vision of what the future should be, and I see them out every day fighting for that future. And that is no small thing. I want to sincerely thank all the students who participated in this year’s contest. I look forward to hearing your ideas on how best to move our country forward.”
Since Sanders started the contest, over 5,300 students throughout Vermont – representing almost every high school in the state – have written essays about critically important issues, including climate change, racial justice, access to mental health care, the opioid crisis, the state of our democracy, and more.
Sanders has invited Haselman, along with the other finalists, to join him for a roundtable discussion, which will be held at the Vermont Statehouse on Saturday, March 26. Sanders will also enter the finalists’ essays into the Congressional Record, the official archive of the U.S. Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.