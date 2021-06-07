The streets of St. Albans glittered in emerald and gold on Monday afternoon as a parade of decorated cars emerged from Bellows Free Academy’s lot, the second in a series of events honoring this year’s senior class.
“They’ve been through unimaginable pain this year,” said principal Brett Blanchard. “A lot of these kids haven’t seen each other at all.”
After a year of hybrid learning and distance learning models, the seniors of BFA were released early on Monday afternoon, but they were not homebound just yet: toting balloons and paint, streamers and signs, the graduating class of 2021 descended on their cars and decked them in their school colors for a procession down to the St. Albans Bay park.
Every pickup and sedan had a message: proclamations of “we did it!” and “seniors 2021” were scrawled across hoods and windows as they took over main street, escorted by the St. Albans city police down to the water where they would find a celebration built up just for them.
You could hear the events at the bay before it came into view: rock and roll music blared over speakers and inflatable gladiator gear emerged, corn hole sets and snow cone machines were manned gift bags were stacked all in celebration of a class that made it through one of the most difficult years any student has had to endure.
Monday at the bay was a perfect party fit for kings, but built for the senior class.
