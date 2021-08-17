ST. ALBANS — BFA Classes of 2000 and 2001 celebrated their 20 and 21-year high school reunions together on Aug. 8 at St. Albans Bay Park.
Despite a pandemic and raining off and on throughout the day, the event brought together a group of around 50 attendees from both classes. Attendees reminisced the night away, backdropped by music from Citizen Bare.
The event was catered by Pie in the Sky and Cupcakes by Keeli. Raffles were drawn, giving away bags of popcorn donated by 2001 Graduate Dan Bergeron of Green Mountain Kettle Corn), as well as cash prizes.
All in all the event was a success, Lynde Dion said. She planned the event alongside Keeli Garceau, Rebecca Jacobs and Kaitlyn Howrigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.