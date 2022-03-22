SWANTON — Pamela Hancock, a 25-year veteran teacher at Swanton School, has been named a UVM Outstanding Teacher of the Year.
Hancock was hired at the school as a paraeducator in 1996, and then as a fifth and sixth grade classroom teacher in 1998. She has been in that role ever since.
“This is a deserving award for an exemplary teacher,” MVSD director of Ccrriculum Kosha Patel said. “Pam Hancock is dedicated to the students of Swanton. She is always smiling and has a positive attitude toward learning and developing her expertise as a teacher. We are lucky to have her in the MVSD community.”
Every year, the College of Education and Social Services (CESS) at the University of Vermont, together with Vermont supervisory unions and school districts, the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont NEA, join together to honor the accomplishments of Vermont’s outstanding educators. The UVM Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award is presented to teachers who make a profound and lasting impact on people of all ages and in all professions.
Hancock was nominated for the award by her colleagues and administrators.
“I decided I wanted to be a teacher my senior year of high school,” Hancock, who holds a bachelor’s degree in education and psychology, along with a master’s degree in education, said. “Every day is different and every child I work with is different and has unique characteristics. I strongly believe that every child is a gift and has gifts to share. I try to treat each one of my students like my own children.”
“Pam’s dedication to her students has been a constant over the years,” Swanton School fourth grade teacher Nicole Jamison said. “She genuinely cares and wants her students to succeed. Her students know that. Pam is dependable, supportive, respectful, organized, flexible and a team player. She is always there and helps in any way she can. She is a great colleague and collaborator. She is a big part of the reason our team works so well together.”
In her classroom, Hancock is responsible for teaching all subjects, from reading and writing to math, science and social studies.
“There is never a dull moment in teaching,” she said. “I get joy from seeing students get excited to learn. I love their enthusiasm and it just makes me want to teach more.”
“Pam has been an anchor of fifth grade for many years,” MVSD Superintendent Julie Regimbal said. “She has mentored new teachers, supported children and families well and has been a masterful teacher for more than 20 years.”
Hancock, whose own three sons attended Swanton School, says her students’ enthusiasm and love for learning are what motivates her.
“I get joy from seeing students get excited to learn,” she said. “ I love their enthusiasm and it just makes me want to teach them more. The best feeling is when a student gets that “aha, I get it now!” moment. I have stayed at Swanton School for so long because it has a great sense of community and people are so caring and kind to each other here.”
In addition to academics, Hancock emphasizes social-emotional learning in her classroom. Creating a positive climate where her students can make mistakes and learn from them is an essential part of her day.
“Pam’s leadership, calm positivity, attention to meeting the needs of all learners and love of learning and children make her the perfect candidate for this recognition,” Assistant Principal Justina Jennett said. “She creates an environment where all students feel a sense of belonging and purpose that sets the stage for lifelong learning.”
Hancock will be recognized during a virtual celebration on March 23.
