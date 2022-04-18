ST. ALBANS — Students from Northwest Career & Technical Center recently competed in the 2022 SkillsUSA Vermont Leadership Conference and several are set to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.
SkillsUSA is a career and technical student organization that serves more than 395,000 high school, college and middle school students around the country.
Each year, NCTC students compete at the state level in competitions related to their program. Gold medalists then go on to represent the state of Vermont at the SkillsUSA National Conference, which is typically held in Louisville, Kentucky. The competitions are developed and organized through partnerships between industry, education, and labor.
The Vermont SkillsUSA competitions took place between April 4-7, with a statewide awards ceremony held on the evening of April 7 at Vermont Technical College. The following students from NCTC took home gold, silver, and bronze medals from this year’s competitions:
Gold Medalists
Ayvah Labelle | Nail Care
Macie Boudreau | Cosmetology
Jessica Ordway | Medical Terminology
Calla Bourdeau | Early Childhood Education
Elizabeth Couture | First Aid CPR
Anthony Doe | Medical Math
Cole Boyle | Motorcycle Maintenance
Silver Medalists
Jayden Montgomery | Nail Care
Emma Bordeau | Medical Terminology
Alyssa Perkins | Early Childhood Education
Connor Powell | Related Technical Math
William Sawyer | Job Interview
Richard Page | Carpentry
Zach Zizza | Motorcycle
Quiz Bowl Team:
Peter Larson, Michael Vos, Kate Riley, Jessica Southwick, Kaiden Capsey
Bronze Medalists
Aiden Laurendeau | Restaurant Service
Cadence Moore | Nail Care
Mallory Downes | Customer Service
Jacob Pigeon | Carpentry
Additionally, Katelyn Wilson, a student in NCTC’s Medical Professions program, has been elected as a state officer for SkillsUSA. All gold medalists will go on to compete against the other competition winners in the nation at the national leadership conference in June.
