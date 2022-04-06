SWANTON — On April 26, all eligible voters of the Missisquoi Valley School District will be asked to approve a revised budget of $40,767,254, which would result in education spending of $16,428 per equalized pupil.
The revote comes after Swanton, Highgate and Franklin voters rejected the previously proposed budget on Town Meeting Day.
The new budget is a $283,169 drop from the budget voted down in March, which previously came to rest at $41,050,423.
At a meeting on March 22, the MVSD school board chose the second of two cost-cutting options presented by administrators in a vote of 5-2.
Budget Option 1 reflected a retirement savings of $70,000, moving the funding of a teacher to ESSER funding, the elimination of one unfilled Highgate teaching position and reductions in dues, fees, legal services, professional services and supplies.
Option 1 had a total savings of $219,444 from the original budget. Option 2 has all of that and more savings by reducing another unfilled teaching position (two in total).
Superintendent Julie Regimbal said a special educator and agriculture position remain unfilled in the district, and the reductions in Option 2 would come from the unfilled positions. The new budget is considering gas prices, a Special Education Agency of Education revenue revision of $322,000 less due to including Sheldon in the district and future capital project approvals to amount to over $800,000.
The official budget revote informational meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on April 25 at the Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School library. Informational meetings for each town will be held as follows:
Franklin Central School Library: Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.
Highgate Elementary Library: Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m.
Swanton Central School Library: Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m.
Voting on the new budget for the district will take place on April 26 by Australian ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Franklin residents vote at the Franklin Town Hall, Highgate residents vote at the Highgate Sports Arena, and Swanton residents vote at the Swanton Municipal Village Complex.
