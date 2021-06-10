Bellows Free Academy's Class of 2021 has two salutatorians — Quincy Fournier and Casey Bechard.
The valedictorian is awarded to the student earning the highest GPA with the salutatorians earning the second highest GPAs.
BFA St. Albans will hold graduation ceremonies Saturday at 11 a.m.
Meet Quincy Fournier
The school's first salutatorian, Fournier, exemplifies the quintessential student, athlete, scholar and social entrepreneur. She is an accomplished varsity athlete of BFAs cross country, nordic and tennis teams. In addition, she dual-enrolled in psychology and health and medicine at the University of Vermont and maintains a 4.0 GPA in the Vermont College System.
During her high school career, she was named a Governor's Institute Scholar twice and a UVM Citizen Scholar. She is the current president of BFAs chapter of the National Honor Society, BFA Rotary Interact and she personally organized four blood drives in Franklin Country during the pandemic with the American Red Cross.
When she isn't in class or helping others, she loves to run, hike, and play tennis. She especially likes being outdoors where she is able to most appreciate the beauty of her home state. Her motto is "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass; it's about learning how to dance in the rain."
She will be attending Middlebury College in the fall where she will pursue a major in biology and a pre-medicine track. She plans to become a physician assistant, working and serving in rural Vermont.
Co-salutatorian Casey Bechard
She grew up in Georgia on the family farm where she learned how to work hard, persevere and be part of a team. Her parents have always taught her how to set and obtain her goals.
She has participated in Special Olympics, unified sports and the Interact Club. She is a member of the National Honor Society and student council.
She plays softball and will be attending Notre Dame in the fall and will be studying chemical engineering.
