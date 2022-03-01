ST. ALBANS — Masks will be optional for students and staff in all four of Franklin County’s school districts starting tomorrow.
The announcements from each district come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their masking recommendation on Friday.
According to the CDC's COVID-19 Community Level guidance, Franklin County is a medium-risk area which means an indoor mask mandate is no longer recommended. In addition, the Vermont Department of Health and the Agency of Education have recommended that schools with vaccination rates greater than 80% be mask optional.
“I am excited to share this news with all of you, and I am hopeful our students will have a more ‘normal’ spring,” Bill Kimball, superintendent of the Maple Run Unified School District, stated in a letter to the community on Tuesday. “COVID is moving from a pandemic to an endemic, and our practices will require a shift to personal responsibility for our community's overall health and safety.
"I am confident we can make this transition and be empathetic about everyone's decision by working together.”
Julie Regimbal, superintendent of Missisquoi Valley schools, made her announcement on Monday, sharing that the district will continue to prioritize good hygiene and cleaning practices.
“We will work with our students to help them understand that their decision around masking is their personal choice,” she stated in a community letter. “They should not feel pressured or apply pressure to others who make a different choice. Their decision may change from day to day or week to week and that is okay.”
In a similar letter, Lynn Cota, superintendent of the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, emphasized that the school community must respect the masking choices of others.
“I’m asking for your support and cooperation as we make this transition together,” she stated on Monday. “Please choose to be kind, respectful, and understanding that some people will want to continue to wear masks. We want our schools to be places where everyone feels a sense of safety and belonging.”
