ST. ALBANS — All schools in the Maple Run Unified School District will be closed Friday, Jan. 21 due to a large increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The district estimates that 75 staff members will be out across the district on Friday. That number makes it impossible to provide essential school services, including classroom instruction, Superintendent Bill Kimball stated in a memo released Thursday night.
School closure on Friday will be like a "snow day," meaning no remote learning will be available. The district's intention is to reopen schools on Monday, Jan. 24, though Kimball said communication will be forthcoming after administrators re-assess staffing levels on Sunday night.
"We need to be transparent with our community that the level of COVID-19 cases we are experiencing makes it impossible to provide students with a safe and supported education," Kimball stated in the memo.
The district asks that all members of the school community continue to follow health and safety guidelines, including quarantining and testing as needed.
"We all share the same goal of keeping students in school and must continue to work together to keep pour schools open in the months ahead," Kimball stated.
