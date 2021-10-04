ST. ALBANS CITY — The Maple Run School District adopted its first police liaison contract with the St. Albans City Police Department on Tuesday, and on Friday there were no police stationed in the schools.
The police liaison contract took effect Oct. 1, 2021, and runs through the end of the school year, June 30, 2022. The program is paid for with all local funds — shared between the school district and the city — superintendent Bill Kimball told the Messenger.
This means police will have no hand in discipline at Maple Run.
Rather than having an officer constantly present at Maple Run schools, St. Albans City police chief Maurice Lamothe told the Messenger the new program will be utilizing the former school resource officer, Cpl. Chistine Koch, as an on-call police presence located at the department.
Koch will be available for Maple Run as they need her, but will be stationed at the City Police Department instead of at Bellows Free Academy. Her therapy dog, Murphy, will be in tow, Lamothe said.
The change is a result of a committee’s work earlier this year to rethink the program, something that follows national trends.
The board voted 8-1 in August to adopt a program modeled after a similar program in the Essex Westford District, but tailored to the needs of the St. Albans community, Kimball said.
School board member Peter DesLauriers was the only no vote in August and again Tuesday. He had expressed concerns that the liaisons will not be devoting time to forming relationships with the students as an SRO would.
Maple Run has 1.5 full-time employees allocated for the police liaison position for BFA and plans to add unarmed security positions as a part of district staff. In addition to Koch, the liaison program includes Lt. Paul Talley and officer Kaylie Cadorette.
Both the liaison and administrators will also be tasked with keeping a log book of incidents and calls made for support from police. The contract and its progress will be tracked in March and November, when data related to the number of calls for the police liaison from the school and will be presented to the board.
Change based on report
Since 2019, the use of school resource officers has been a common topic of discussion at Maple Run school board meetings, with many calling for the removal of police officers from the school.
In 2020, it became a national trend.
Reier Erickson, founding member of Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans and MRUSD parent, applauded the work of those who worked on the police liaison policy and said the vote was a clear demonstration the board is willing to vote in equitable policy.
“Immediately, it means my kids will feel safe in school,” Erickson said. “This will provide a level of safety for everyone. We all kind of won in this.
Erickson added that it means putting behavioral work into the hands of educators, who are trained for it, rather than police, who often become involved with it.
Committee recommended change
In July, an MRUSD committee created to examine the use of SROs in schools compiled 10 recommendations for the police liaison program.
Those included allocating funding for more mental health services and restorative practices, conducting a district analysis of student and staff mental health and behavior, possibly adding more therapy dogs to the program, examining the impact program on Black, Indigenous, people of color, LGBTQIA+, gender expansive, students with disabilities and requiring training on topics such as bias and more.
The committee also recommended that the district define SRO duties and responsibilities around involvement in home visits, student wellness visits and truancy cases and discuss reporting findings.
