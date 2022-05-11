SHREWSBURY, MASS. — Jakob Biniecki, an Alburgh resident and junior at Northwest Career & Technical Center, finished in third place April 28 at the 2022 SkillsUSA Vermont State Championship at Advantage Truck Group in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.
During the event, Vermont’s top diesel students competed in hands-on workstations that tested their skills and knowledge of diesel technology.
Spencer White, a Vergennes resident and eleventh-grade student at the Patricia A. Hannaford Career Center in Middlebury, took first place. Christian Dessureau from Williamstown, a senior at Randolph Technical Career Center, won second place.
Adam Vincelette, automotive technology instructor at NCTC, said that Biniecki, automotive student, did multiple job shadowing opportunities in diesel through the school and put in extra effort outside of the classroom to help prepare for the competition.
“I put together materials on things like diesel air brakes and engine diagnostics that Jakob wasn’t exposed to in the automotive program here, and he did a lot of work and studying on his own time,” Vincelette said. “For him to finish in one of the top spots in the state is a credit to him and how hard he worked.”
Biniecki, a member of the National Technical Honor Society, said he finds diesel engines interesting to work on and is looking forward to having the chance to work on different types of agricultural equipment at his job with United Ag & Turf this summer.
The annual SkillsUSA competition helps support student interest in diesel technician-related work while helping to build the employment pipeline for the state’s trucking and agricultural industries.
