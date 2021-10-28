SWANTON — After a COVID-19-related delay, middle school students will be able to resume an after-school tutoring program beginning Monday.
The Missisquoi Abenaki After School program was the brainchild of the Abenaki Parent Advisory Committee (PAC.) Its goal is to give students who may be falling behind an extra two hours of tutoring with licensed educators three times a week, and
Jeff Benay, director of Indian Education for Franklin County public schools told the Messenger the crown jewel of the program is Jennifer Hindes, dean of elementary programs at the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative.
“She's very dedicated, and she has a very calming way of going about her...who better to help facilitate this program?” Benay said. “It’s all about relationships. Education is about people. Jenn Hindes has some of the best people skills. Do I think this is going to be a success? Absolutely.”
Starting Nov. 15 after school, participating kids will take a bus to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Swanton. Tutoring sessions will run from 3-5 p.m. in a designated classroom.
Hindes told the Messenger students will be able to design their tutoring classroom, have snack and circle time, read common text from a novel and talk about learning goals.
Though the program is currently named the Missisquoi Abenaki After School program, Hindes said the students will be able to rename the program if they would like to. Like the program and their learning space, student learning will be highly personalized to suit their needs.
“The goal is to provide direct instruction for kids who may have missed something last year,” Hindes said. “One thing I’ve noticed as a common thread is the sense of being connected. [The students] felt disconnected [last year.]
As of Oct. 25, the program had eight students in grades seven, eight and nine signed up for tutoring. Hindes said space is still available, as the program is capped at 20 for health and safety reasons.
After a hybrid learning model was adopted last year at MVUSD, Hindes and Benay put their heads together to figure out how to make support more accessible for students in transition from elementary to middle school.
The transition was challenging, as incoming seventh graders had to adjust to not only a new age group, but a new learning model. Some students weren’t accessing their online learning at all during the pandemic, Hindes said, and the district wanted to step in and help.
Thanks to a Title VI Indian Education Office grant awarded in January through the Vermont-based Seventh Generation Foundation for $30,000, Hindes and Benay launched a program in February to offer virtual tutoring to 14 students through May. The students were all fully remote or hybrid learners, and all were Abenaki.
“I cold-called a lot of families...a lot of names came through guidance staff,” Hindes said. “[The students] worked two hours online with me. They were getting the confidence to submit their work.”
The tutoring program was not just for Abenaki students though: the core belief of the Abenaki Parent Advisory Committee was that if a program serves an Abenaki student, it also serves a non-Abenaki student.
“It was a really wonderful experience,” Hindes said of the spring program. “I’m excited to see my students again.”
