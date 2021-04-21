Weather Alert

...Locally Heavy Snow will move through Northern New York and the Northern Champlain Valley through 5 pm... Moderate to heavy snowfall at times move across the Adirondacks into the Northern Champlain Valley through 5 pm. Snowfall rates of an inch or more per hour is possible that could quickly deposit several inches of snowfall. Despite current wet roads in some locations, increased snowfall intensity and continued falling temperatures will allow for snow covered roads and slick travel. If traveling this afternoon and evening please be aware of changing conditions and other vehicles. Conditions will gradually improve this evening.