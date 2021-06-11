Graduations are scheduled to take place this weekend for Franklin County high school students.
Here's the line up for Saturday:
BFA St. Albans
Graduation lineup begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the Collins Perley Athletic Complex in St. Albans Town. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m, officials said.
BFA Fairfax
Graduation is set for Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. under a big white tent in the baseball outfield, and families are allowed to attend.
Enosburg Falls
Graduation will begin at 11 a.m. at the high school on Saturday, June 12, according to the high school website.
Helen Simmons, Alyssa Thomas and Flavie Lamat got together for the first time in awhile to share pizza and memories.
Seniors enjoyed a free, early lunch at Taylor Park
Dominos pizza, soda and sun -- what could be better for BFA senior week?
Senior Jacqueline Laberge was one of many seniors who gathered in the park on Tuesday morning.
It's not quite the last day of school, but seniors got a jump-start on messages of hope and encouragement.
Kelsi Houle and Amanda Powers shared lunch on Tuesday.
Seniors Alonso Cifuentes and Ali Tourville posed by the fountain after lunch on Tuesday.
Along with Dominos pizza, seniors enjoyed soda and candy during their picnic
BFA parent Kristin Trombley handed out raffle prizes to seniors during Tuesday's lunch
Free pizza, soda and candy met the parade of seniors on Tuesday in Taylor Park.
BFA Principal Brett Blanchard joins his senior class for pizza and soda in the park to sign yearbooks.
