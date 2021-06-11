Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans, 2007

Construction is set to begin soon on a connector bridging Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans's two buildings.

Graduations are scheduled to take place this weekend for Franklin County high school students.

Here's the line up for Saturday:

BFA St. Albans

Graduation lineup begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the Collins Perley Athletic Complex in St. Albans Town. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m, officials said.

BFA Fairfax

Graduation is set for Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. under a big white tent in the baseball outfield, and families are allowed to attend.

Enosburg Falls

Graduation will begin at 11 a.m. at the high school on Saturday, June 12, according to the high school website. 

Yearbook signing

