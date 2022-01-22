ST. ALBANS — Bellows Free Academy, like many other schools across the state, is experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers.
As the Omicron variant sweeps through Franklin County, many educators have been forced to stay home — perhaps because they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have been identified as a close contact — increasing the demand for substitutes.
“We don’t have enough people who want to be subs,” said Sara Kattam, BFA’s assistant principal of curriculum and instruction. “We posted positions and people are just not applying.”
The school’s five core substitute teachers — Bill Sawyer, Bert Berthiaume, Sally Larry, Andrea Senesac, Deb Godin and Wesley Dunn — are subbing almost every day, Kattam said.
For example, on Jan. 13, Bill Sawyer covered for BFA English teacher Eric Telfer while Sally Larry covered for fine arts teacher Dee Christie. BFA special educator Katie Leclerc covered for her colleague Dan MacAndrews.
“I’ve been subbing every single day; I’ve never had a free day,” Dunn said. “In a way, it has been good because subbing has allowed me to do some of my own work.”
Aron Smith, executive assistant to the superintendent, said a shortage of substitute teachers isn't just happening in the Maple Run Unified School District. Surrounding districts, like Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union and Missisquoi Valley, are also seeking people to apply for substitute positions.
According to Maple Run’s job posting, the position of substitute is great for an individual who is looking for either a flexible, part-time or full-time job.
“The profession is one of the most important jobs in education; however, it can be one of the most challenging,” the job description reads. “It takes a remarkable person to effectively adapt to the myriad situations that may be encountered as the substitute fills in for the regular professional.”
Although it is beneficial for a substitute to be a certified teacher, it is not a requirement at Maple Run. The district asks all substitutes to complete some training via Vector’s Solutions, Maple Run’s online training portal. Each school in the district has some differences in processes and procedures, and because of this Maple Run asks for compliance with each’s own substitute acclimation regimen.
