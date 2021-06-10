Bellows Free Academy's Class of 2021 valedictorian is Nathan Smullen.
The valedictorian is awarded to the student earning the highest GPA with the salutatorians earning the second highest GPAs.
BFA St. Albans will hold graduation ceremonies Saturday at 11 a.m.
About the valedictorian
Smullen is proud to be an Eagle Scout and has also been a member of the BFA Band, National Honor Society and Math League. In the fall, he competed in volleyball and he was the driving force in building the first Varsity Volleyball team at BFA.
He has always enjoyed traveling and has had the opportunity to visit France, Costa Rica, and the Bahamas. Next year, he will attend Clarkson University as an honors student and study Applied Mathematics and Statistics. While there, he plans to coach volleyball at a local middle or high school and join Clarkson's club team.
After graduating, he hopes to continue traveling and experience many other parts of the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.