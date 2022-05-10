SWANTON — Senator Harry S. Truman once said, “If you don’t like the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
Truman’s sharp and witty reply may have been directed at complaining soldiers, but the adage held equally true for a group of Swanton School students who also recently went to battle, and the heat of the kitchen proved little challenge for the up and coming culinary scholars.
“We entered the Vermont Junior Iron Chef Competition to prove that even young kids can produce food that is healthy, looks great and tastes even better,” sixth-grader Addison Cota said.
Cota was one of 10 Swanton Elementary School students to comprise two teams that competed in the statewide Vermont Jr. Iron Chef competition at Essex Junction’s Champlain Valley Expo on April 2. Since 2008, more than 4,500 Vermont youth have participated in the annual event, vying for the title of Vermont Jr. Iron Chef. The competition focuses on healthy cooking, the use of local foods, teamwork and leadership.
This year, Vermont FEED, the organizers of the competition, partnered with Vermont Afterschool, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that the children and youth of Vermont benefit from the power of afterschool programming, summer learning and other programs during non-school hours. Founded in 2000, Vermont FEED aims to engage students and the community in a local food and farm culture that nurtures child health, cultivates viable farms and builds vibrant communities. Farm-to-school programs are a large part of the group’s work. Together, the two co-produced this year’s Vermont Jr. Iron Chef competition.
Swanton’s teams were coached by Jon Bowser, site supervisor of the Swanton School’s Crossroads Afterschool Program, and Stephanie Doll, one of the program’s teachers. Weeks before the competition, students began designing and practicing recipes and refining their presentation. Recipe options such as jam cakes with cheese and maple syrup, mac and cheese pie, and mashed potato patties stuffed with cheese and vegetables lost out to vegetable pizza and fruit tacos as the students’ final selections for competition.
“Experiences like this teach students a lot about responsibility and how to work as a team,” Bowser said. “It holds them accountable as a group and helps them learn strategies for working under pressure.”
Bowser said that independence, self-confidence and problem-solving became key ingredients in preparing for the contest, as coaches were only permitted to provide minimal support during the actual competition. In fact, lines painted on the floor separated all coaches from the teams and ropelines kept spectators and families at bay.
“They had to learn how to cook for themselves and someone else with very little adult support,” Bowser said. “They also needed to prepare to keep it together in a crazy environment with hundreds of other skilled competitors. Just walking through the doors of the Expo and into that large space was a new and exciting challenge for them.”
“We had to make sure we were constantly communicating with each other,” sixth-grader Camille Airoldi, whose mother cooks at a school, said. “If one of us needed something we’d communicate that. We made sure we had a group plan and that everyone understood their role. Each member had one job of their own, but we also knew we needed to help each other if someone ran into trouble..”
Airoldi said one of the biggest challenges of the competition was timing.
“We had to set a specific schedule,” she said. “We had to know the baking time of everything, and how to get things in the oven in time to have them fully cooked, but not too hot to serve or stone cold. It was tricky. The timing was everything.”
“The day before the competition we made a big list of ingredients, everything we needed to bring, and all the jobs. We planned it out really well,” sixth grader Carter Kutzner, whose father cooks in a local restaurant, said. “At the competition when someone finished their work we put them on the next thing on the list. We were fast and efficient. That’s something I’m going to try to do for other things, now, too, even outside the kitchen. So much of what we learned in this competition can be applied to other things.”
In the end, the students received high praise from the judges. But, not before laughing about some of their learning along the way.
“The tortillas for the fruit tacos kept burning during our practices,” Carter Kutzner said. “We left them on too long, but we learned our lesson. We researched the problem and found out that you have to wait for the dough to bubble a little and then flip it right away. It was like perfecting our craft. We had to engineer the tortillas. I never thought that you could engineer food but I guess my teacher was right, you can apply the engineering process to anything. Try something, identify the problem, and try something new,” he laughed.
Students said they learned a variety of food preparation skills like chopping and dicing, as well as following a recipe.
“We learned about food safety, as well as the importance of following a recipe closely so that everything comes out right,” sixth-grader Taylor Bushey said. “We also learned that when you take your time with preparing food it looks and tastes better as a result.”
Students said they drew inspiration from local celebrity chef Adam Monette, an educator and baker from St. Albans, who recently emerged victorious from Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship, who they said liked their recipes and “gave respectful feedback.”
“Just to know that someone local to our area could go so far in a big competition was inspiring,” sixth-grader Addison Cota said. “When it got hard, I thought about all of his hard work and perseverance and I just kept going.”
Airoldi, who hopes to one day become a criminal investigator, saw the value of teamwork during the project.
“I think this competition was about more than food,” she said. “It was about working together, trusting and having confidence in each other, and holding each other up during the rough parts. I think you have to do that as part of your job as an adult, too. You also have to learn how to get your ideas across in a respectful way, so people are more willing to listen to them.”
Recipes presented at the competition needed to be creative and delicious, while also being able to be prepared in schools. Each was required to include at least one Vermont product, and special challenges included up to five ingredients sourced locally. King Arthur flour and Cabot cheese were included in the Swanton recipes.
“Going to the actual competition was very exciting but also very scary,” sixth-grader McKenna Oliver said. “When all of the judges said they liked our dishes, that was great. We also felt really good about the teamwork that went into our performance. We were all there for each other, through holes in the pizza dough to missing mint leaves. It was a chance for us to work and be together in a way that was totally positive.”
Several students said the experience has them thinking about future work in the foodservice industry.
“I might want to be a chef,” sixth grader Savanna Partlow said. “It’s not what I was planning to do but it would be fun because I really enjoy cooking. Making things for other people puts a whole new spin on cooking for me. It is a way to give back to people and to know that people have enjoyed your hard work is a good feeling. I learned about healthier food options and how to make your family healthier with local ingredients. That makes me feel good about helping others through food.”
On May 3, Swanton’s Jr. Iron Chefs made their vegetable pizza for the Missisquoi Valley School Board prior to their monthly meeting. They are looking forward to additional opportunities to share their newfound skills in the future.
