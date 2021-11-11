FAIRFAX — “I have a dream, a song to sing.”
So begins Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax’s rendition of 'Mamma Mia!' a fantastically fun and upbeat musical with big roles and a big heart — perfect for the cast’s 14 seniors.
Allyson Dearborn, playing Sophie, stands solo, spotlit in the middle of the audience, her voice bright and charming as she drops three letters into a mailbox.
“If you see the wonder of a fairy tale, you can take the future, even if you fail.”
This weekend is the last hurrah for the seniors of the BFA Dramatic Art Ensemble, many of whom have been involved in the school’s musical productions since the sixth grade. Their future, like Sophie’s, is brimming with possibility.
‘Mamma Mia!’ marks the return of musical theater to BFA, as last year’s production was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the ensemble produced ‘Annie’ with much success.
“We’re so excited,” senior Wyeth Haddock told the Messenger at Wednesday’s dress rehearsal. “It feels so great to be back.”
Haddock, who plays Sam, one of Sophie’s possible fathers, is a co-junior director of the show. He said ‘Mamma Mia!’ with its soundtrack of ABBA songs, is the energetic, joyful performance we all need right now.
Every day after school since early September, the cast has rehearsed and followed the lead of senior Janaya Parsons, a co-junior director and the choreographer.
“It was a fun challenge to transition the choreography I created alone in my bedroom to the stage,” she said.
Her choreography shines in “Gimme Gimme,” the cast moving in sync to the smash pop hit. During “Super Trouper,” her 70s-inflected moves and a giant disco ball transform the gymnasium into a dance hall.
Parsons and her father, Jon Parsons, are also mostly responsible for the show’s set, a white-painted, blue-shuttered hotel that will transport viewers to a Greek island.
“Janaya is a superstar,” Haddock said.
Parsons and Haddock were selected for leadership roles by Emily Wills, a BFA language arts teacher who is directing for the first time. Wills chose students based on their answers to application questions.
Senior Maddie Slocombe plays Donna, Sophie’s free-spirited single mother. Slocombe fills the part — once played by Meryl Streep — with her big voice and attitude. She radiates starpower when she fronts Donna and the Dynamos with senior Andrea Sanders and sophomore Melissa Hall.
Other students in leadership positions include senior Julia Thibault (junior musical director) and senior Charlotte Wood (junior producer). Lyle Broe plays Harry, Alden Kalbfleisch plays Bill and Chase Deroches plays Sky.
BFA faculty Jerry Bailey and Christy Maynard produce and musically direct, respectively.
