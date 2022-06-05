Connor is one of the three remaining students who hasn't gone out of Co-op and since has also been to school almost every day. Connor has worked with whoever shows up and when it's just the teacher and him he doesn't complain just get to work.
Leah is able to demonstrate leadership within a team environment while also working toward common goals and encouraging and supporting team members to stay focused on win-win outcomes. She is a thoughtful and flexible team member.
This team is being recognized for their hard work and collaboration in bringing their essential oil products to market and sustaining The Open Door project.
Connor Couture
Forestry and Natural Resources
Connor is one of the three remaining students who hasn't gone out of Co-op and since has also been to school almost every day. Connor has worked with whoever shows up and when it's just the teacher and him he doesn't complain just get to work.
Dallas Coon
Digital Media Award
Dallas works well with others and demonstrated his talents for working towards a common goal with his contribution and collaboration towards Skills.
Harley Donna
Automotive Technology Award
Harley can work well with anyone in the class and is frequently asked for help by his classmates. He is willing to pause what he is doing and lend a hand.
James Raymo
Construction Technology Award
James is willing to work with anyone of his classmates and when working with others has the ability to use his knowledge to help a classmate.
Leah Sylva
Business Leadership Award
Leah is able to demonstrate leadership within a team environment while also working toward common goals and encouraging and supporting team members to stay focused on win-win outcomes. She is a thoughtful and flexible team member.
Megan Vachon
Medical Careers Exploration Award
Megan works well in a team, keeping the team moving forward and on task. She actively participates in team activities.
Nick Joyal
Construction Technology Awards
Nick works with any one of his classmates and all of his classmates enjoy working with him.
Owen Kane
Forestry and Natural Resources Award
Owen works with every member of his class and has even volunteered to work with others outside of his group. He is honest and straightforward with whoever he is working with.
Perfect Quarter 3 Attendance
Mariah Aldrich, Ari Barbour, Jaxon Couture, Derek Dreslinski, Emma Fadden, Colby Garrow, Mersadies Shantie, Devin Snider-Funaiole, Thomas St. Onge, Avery Tillotson, Trent Wetherby, Cayden Yates
Riley Donna
Automotive Technology Award
Riley is very easygoing and can seamlessly slide into working with anyone in the class. He's patient when working with those who are struggling and is able to explain things well.
Tara Wyman
Medical Careers Exploration Award
Tara is a good team player who is always willing to help a teammate. She actively participates in LNA skills in the lab as well as other team activities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.