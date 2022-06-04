Ellaina brings energy and enthusiasm to her work and to the team environment. She is eager to develop her skills and seeks out feedback to leverage her strengths and abilities in order to achieve the results she is looking for.
Cayden comes to class with a willingness to learn and ready to put a smile on your face. He doesn't let others' words or actions bother him.
Chloe Wilson
Chloe is eager to learn and grow and not only accepts feedback but often seeks it out. She brings enthusiasm to her work and helps to energize others as well.
Claude Adams
Claude brings energy and enthusiasm to his work and is always looking for new ways to grow his skills and ideas.
Dawson Brunelle
Automotive Technology Award
Dawson always has a pleasant outlook on the day and is willing to learn and grow, as evidenced by traveling to Burlington to job shadow even though he was on school vacation!
Destiny Herron
Digital Media Award
Destiny is always eager to learn and grow, constantly focused on her work and accepts feedback and adjusts.
Ellaina Murphy
Business Leadership Award
Ellaina brings energy and enthusiasm to her work and to the team environment. She is eager to develop her skills and seeks out feedback to leverage her strengths and abilities in order to achieve the results she is looking for.
Emmet Archambault
Forestry and Natural Resources Award
Emmett has shown a great attitude towards growth. In the past couple of months Emmett has been working towards Co-op and CDL school. These two tasks have proven to be challenging but Emmett has stuck with it and earned his ability to do both
Ian Bryce
Automotive Technology Award
Ian always shows up with a smile and a good sense of humor. He adjusts his work based on feedback and is willing to learn new skills to help complete projects.
Madeline Spaulding
Medical Careers Exploration Award
Madeline has a great attitude. She comes to class every day, eagerly participates and never complains.
Mersadies Shantie
Medical Careers Exploration Award
Mersadies has a great attitude on a daily basis. She comes to class, eagerly participates and never complains.
Skyler Sweet
Construction Technology Award
Skyler comes to class ready to give 100% and always has a smile on his face no matter what the task that he is assigned to do.
Steven Corey
Forestry and Natural Resources Award
Steven has a great attitude, he is patient and willing to do any task I assign him. He seldom questions the task, he just does them.
