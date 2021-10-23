ST. ALBANS — Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC) started the educational program “Wind, Waves and Variables” this month at four area elementary schools.
FNLC partnered with Exordium, Inc. to develop and deliver an in-class multidisciplinary curriculum for fifth-grade students that focuses on the Lake Champlain Basin.
Participating schools for this academic year include North Hero Elementary, Alburgh Community Education Center, Highgate Elementary and Sheldon Elementary schools.
During four, three-hour class sessions and two field trips — Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge and Isle La Motte Goodsell Ridge preserve — students will learn about the local watershed, the water cycle, invasive species and more.
“Wind, Waves and Variables” is made possible by an Education and Outreach Grant awarded by the Lake Champlain Basin Program in 2019. The program was initially scheduled to take place during the 2020-21 academic year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.