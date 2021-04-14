Increasing In-person Learning
Many of you hear Vermont Governor Scott talk about the importance of increasing in-person learning. I agree completely with that sentiment and am hopeful that we can bring that vision to fruition for the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year for our students and their families. On September the 8th we began the school year with a hybrid model to promote a safe, smart, start during this unprecedented time in education. Slowly and strategically we have safely increased in-person learning for students throughout the year. As we consider a further increase in in-person learning, please know that it will be dependent upon conditions and criteria in the community.
Beginning May 3rd, one full week after April break, we will try to “loosen the spigot” to increase in-person learning for all students, if the conditions and criteria at that time allow us to do so safely. I am working closely with our principals to formulate a plan that will be shared in greater detail by each of our schools. Tentatively, we are discussing the possibility of five days of in-person learning for elementary school, four days of in-person learning for middle school, and up to four days of in-person for high school, while offering some alternative choice options for students and their families. It is probable that all employees will be working onsite on Wednesday to assist in this effort to regain some normalcy, and to end the year full of excitement for what lies ahead. In addition, we are hopeful for the possibility of providing an in-person graduation ceremony this year to honor the one and only Class of 2021.
Please stay tuned for more information from each school as the possibilities unfold. I am grateful for the incredible resilience that our students, families, faculty, and staff continue to exhibit each and every day. Please be cognizant of the fact that more information will be coming from each school; keeping students, faculty, and staff safe is a year-long priority.
Outstanding Teacher Recognition Day
Congratulations to Courtney Chadburn from Georgia Middle School for being selected as the University of Vermont’s Outstanding Teacher. Courtney is a physical education teacher for all grade 5-8 students at GEMS. Her connections with all students help them feel valued and cared for. Courtney is a caring colleague and the consummate team player.
Props also go to the University of Vermont’s Outstanding Teacher of the Year, Kendra Myers, a 4th grade STEM teacher at BFA Fairfax. She is a remarkable educator who is compassionate, student-centered, and selfless. Through meaningful, authentic connections, she fosters a love of learning and the joy of discovery. Her students are highly engaged in hands-on tasks, independently exploring new innovation or creatively designing as part of the design cycle.
Enthusiastically Yours,
Jim Tager
Superintendent, Franklin West Supervisory Union
