ENOSBURG — After racial slur allegations disrupted an Enosburg Falls basketball game, the Enosburg Falls Middle/High School curbed admission to the Enosburg girl’s Wednesday night basketball game against BFA-St. Albans.
“Enosburg administrators are investigating allegations of racial slurs that were reported to us at last evening’s girls JV basketball game,” Enosburg Falls Middle/High School principal Joseph Donarum said in a letter to parents. “At this time, we have every reason to believe that inappropriate language of a racial nature did occur.”
Donarum is referencing an incident which happened at the JV girls basketball game between the Enosburg Hornets and Middlebury Tigers held Tuesday night, Feb. 8.
At the time, Enosburg athletic director Anthony Sorrentino emptied the student section after allegedly hearing racial slurs from students. Such a removal is in line with guidelines released by the Vermont Principals’ Association.
School administrators are now examining who said what, and they’re working with Middlebury’s administration to resolve the issue.
Donarum said they also decided to curb admittance to Wednesday night’s game. Only parents, guardians and siblings accompanied by parents could attend.
“This decision was made to protect the overall safety and well being not only of the other team but also our student athletes,” Donarum said in the letter.
This is the second time within six months that Enosburg Falls High School is contending with racial slur allegations. During a Sept. 18 soccer game, varsity players and fans allegedly yelled “racist, dehumanizing comments” at Winooski players, VPA director Jay Nichols told the Messenger back in October.
After the incident, school administrators limited the student crowd at a Nov. 1 matchup.
Ultimately, the investigation into the Enosburg-Winooski soccer game incident found no evidence of wrongdoing after administrators conducted interviews with Enosburg students, parents, coaches and the assigned referee. Winooski players, however, did not participate in the investigation.
Donarum said school administrators will complete the looking into the latest allegation as soon as possible.
“We are working collaboratively with the Middlebury administration. We are fully committed to resolving this matter so that our student fan section and community members can return to enjoying the winter basketball season,” Donarum said in the letter.
