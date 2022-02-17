ENOSBURG FALLS — “You too, a kid from rural Vermont, can be anything you want,” Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray told Enosburg’s eighth-graders on Wednesday.
Her virtual visit to Kerry Flieger’s Global Citizenship class was part of her “Lieutenant Governor for a Day” program, which begins with a Q&A with the Lt. Governor, followed by a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of her office and the Vermont State House.
When Gray took office in January 2021, she envisioned inviting whole classrooms to visit her in Montpelier every week, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the interactions to be virtual.
During Wednesday’s visit with eighth-graders from Enosburg Falls Middle and High School, Gray explained what the job of the lieutenant governor entails as well as her path to the position.
“I believe you don’t have to be in office to run for office,” she said, explaining that though she’d been a state’s attorney, she had not held an elected position prior to running for lieutenant governor.
Like some of the students in Ms. Flieger’s class, she too grew up on a farm, but ultimately decided to leave her family’s business because she wanted to pursue a law degree.
“In Vermont, there we have so many career possibilities and paths to take,” she said.
After turning her camera around to show students her office, she said that while her main job is to preside over the Vermont State Senate and be its tie-breaking vote if necessary, she also has to be ready to step into the governorship at any time.
She and her chief of staff, Andrew Gillespie, work with Gov. Phil Scott’s office to stay up-to-date on the state’s most pressing issues.
One of the issues Gray cares most about is solving Vermont’s demographic crisis — it was a major theme of her 2020 campaign. The state’s population is aging, she said, and young people are moving away for careers and lower costs of living.
When she asked Ms. Flieger’s class who intended to stay in Vermont after high school graduation, few students raised their hands.
“What would you need in order to stay here?” she asked.
The class answered with a chorus of “better weather,” “reliable internet” and “good-paying jobs.”
“I recognize the desire to leave and see the world,” Gray said. “But you will want to come back because Vermont is a special place.”
After an hour with the students, Gray went to the Senate chamber to gavel-in Wednesday’s session. Ms. Flieger’s students watched as Gray read aloud the day’s announcements and formally recognized them as “Lieutenant Governor for a day.”
