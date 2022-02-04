ST. ALBANS — After a three-year hiatus, the debate club at Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans has reformed. But to what extent it operates, and for how much longer, is still very much up in the air.
Penelope Noza (‘23) was primarily responsible for the rebirth of the club.
“I started the club because I was really interested in getting better at public speaking,” Noza said. “I love it. It’s been really fun to just sit down and research, and also voice our opinions.”
It’s not just Noza — a large number of students have expressed interest in the club this year.
Doug Bell, engineering technologies teacher at Northwest Career and Technical Center and the debate club’s adviser, said there’s been an uptick in attendance.
“We got a good group of students,” he said. “When we initially sent out the organizing information, we had 20 people, which is way more than we had before. We probably have about eight to 10 that have been very, very consistent about coming to debate practices.”
Lack of support
The club was initially disbanded in 2018, Bell said, due to a lack of support from the administration.
“The reason why the debate closed up was that the school hasn’t supported it,” he said. “I have supported debate and continue to out of my pocket.”
Every year, there’s a fee to belong to the national debate association. For competitions, clubs must provide meals and their own judges. While BFA has provided the space necessary to hold debates, the club has had to solicit donations for everything else.
“I went to [former Principal Chris Mosca] and I said, ‘Look, last year, I spent $3,500 out of my pocket to support debate for the school,’” Bell said.
The debate club has long been the poster child of high school clubs, so why has the school been so reluctant to give the team funds? Bell thinks it boils down to one thing: the fact that the season runs nearly the length of the entire school year — from October to April.
Because it runs year-round and involves so much travel, its cost is nothing to be scoffed at.
“The statement I’ve heard too many times to even count is ‘Oh my gosh if we were to have to pay you for all of that, you’d make more than the football coach!’ It’s like, yeah, if the football season lasted all year and if they had as many events as we have,” Bell said.
Successful record
Bell said another thing that sets the BFA debate team apart is its history of success. Alums have gone on to pursue post-secondary education as well as law school and medical school.
“That first year, my daughter [Cordelia Bell, (‘16)] and her partner [Veronica Farr, (‘16)] went to Nationals,” he recalled. “They were the highest-scoring novice team in the country. How many football teams have we ever had that’ve done that? How many football players have gone on to be professional football players? So why are we comparing the football team to the debate team?”
The debate team also hosts a wealth of educational benefits for those who choose to participate.
“Debate is the richest thing that you can do to further your own knowledge as well as your own skills because it involves having to think on your feet, it involves having to defend yourself constructively and it involves having to speak and be understood, all the things that we don’t teach in school,” Bell said.
What’s next?
The future of BFA’s debate club is largely uncertain, and the lack of outside help isn’t the only issue. Bell is becoming too busy to give the team his full attention, as he also runs NCTC’s engineering program and is the performing arts center’s manager.
He said he’s not alone in feeling under-supported. The debate coach at Champlain Valley Union High School has shared similar struggles.
Inevitably, the COVID-19 pandemic has also caused issues. There haven’t even been any tournaments yet this year, though they could be run virtually.
If the BFA team manages to regain its footing, Wesley Dunn, one of BFA’s newest English teachers, may be able to lend a helping hand in the future.
“I’m getting near retirement, and Mr. Dunn, though I have never met him, has offered to come on as assistant coach, with the idea of perhaps in the future becoming the coach,” Bell said.
Principal Brett Blanchard also expressed his willingness to potentially support the debate club.
“I would really like to see a BFA/NCTC Debate Team up and running,” he said. “We could certainly explore how to get a debate team up and running, as well as a cost estimate.”
